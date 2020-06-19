Germany: 700 neighbors isolated by an outbreak in Göttingen

The outbreak of Gütersloh slaughterhouse, in western Germany, it has already exceeded 650 positives, which has raised alarms. The district has decreed the closure of schools and daycare centers. Two out of three tested, 983 in total, have given positive, and it is not ruled out that the number may be increasing, since the slaughterhouse has had more than 7,000 employees. Tönnies, who owns the plant, has closed the center to prevent new infections. Affected workers and their family and work contacts will have to be quarantined.

As reported by Efe, in the Gottingen town Another outbreak has been detected that has caused around 100 infections and the isolation of the 700 residents of the affected housing block.

In the German capital, a similar measure has been taken in the Neukölln district, where 370 homes have been quarantined.

China: the outbreak in Beijing causes 183 infections (for now)

On the other hand, China has increased the level of alert after detecting an outbreak in the main Beijing market, that this Thursday had caused 183 positives. Among the measures that have been taken to try to control them are the suspension of all face-to-face classes and the disinfection of all markets, restaurants and university campuses in the capital.

The Central Commission for Disciplinary Control of the Communist Party of China (CCP), in a report published on its website, has indicated that “it is urgent that the country improve sanitation standards and minimize health risks in the markets. “

Israel: daily cases increase

The country led by Benjamin Netanyahu has started this Thursday the reopening of theaters and cinemas and on Monday passenger trains are scheduled to start operating, according to ..

These measures go hand in hand with an increase in daily cases that has not been detected in the country since April. As of June 19, in the last 24 hours, there had been 257 new infections.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

DEVELOPING NEWS. This information collects the data and facts officially known so far. You can also get information in our spaces on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.