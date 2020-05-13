A six-month-old baby. The mayor of a small town, recently elected. An inmate. A candidate for deputy. The fame and glamor of one of the Caribbean’s best-known fashion designers. A Dominican who came from Spain to her beloved town.

A two-year-old girl and a 103-year-old woman. A pregnant woman. An ambassador. The president of a drivers union, a woman crying out for help on social media, a journalist, the brother of a journalist, another inmate and others.

An artist in wrought iron.

The wife of a governor. Governor’s brother. The governor’s sister’s husband …

Death in the Dominican Republic has as many faces as the pain it carries. It is a deep pity that it cannot be diluted in the daily reading of an arsenal of numbers, graphics and trends. It remains embedded in the unfinished farewells, in the delayed goodbye. In suppressed crying.

And behind it a rosary of reasons: comorbidities, a little party, a cruise to go around the Caribbean, a wedding, a great community center for which no one was prepared, that walk without masks, without washing your hands. Or the one that didn’t find a PCR test in time when the monster was just stalking.

And truly behind a single culprit: a new pandemic of the coronavirus family. A new virus that registered its first great attack in Wuhan, in China, and for which the great powers fight for culprits.

Thus, 57 days after announcing the first death in the country by Covid-19, the Dominican Republic reaches 402 deaths. And it bulges even more the stories of broken families.

It took the Dominican Republic twenty-three days to reach the hundred dead. It happened between Monday, March 16, when the official Public Health bulletins had not yet started, and on April 7, in special report number 20, when the number of deaths reached 108 people.

That first case, that first death, could well have been a harbinger of the bad history that was coming upon us. A woman who was taken to the Cruz Jiminian Clinic in a 911 National Emergency Service ambulance. She arrived dead, carrying major comorbidities such as HIV. He went directly to the hospital morgue, after having received medical discharge days before in another health center.

This led the director of the clinic, Dr. Antonio Cruz Jiminian, to call the health services to attention so that they did not continue the practice of bringing dying or corpse patients to them. Days later, the so-called “doctor for the poor” was admitted to another health center with dengue. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 and fought at the same time one of the most epic battles against the disease that the Dominican Republic has recorded, taking to one side the care of science and the prayers of the faith of the other, until escape from death.

Since then the intervals have been even more fatal. And each news story becomes a blow to the collective consciousness.

“We announce the sad death of Mrs. Jenny Polanco,” said Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on March 24. It was after ten in the morning. That phrase gave a name to the daily epidemiological accounting records kept by the country, which had been followed with intense expectation by Dominican society.

Jenny Polanco had announced on Sunday, March 15 that she suffered from the disease and that she had infected, quite possibly, on a recent trip she had made to Madrid, the capital of Spain, at the time one of the European outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

He had 30 years of very fine career among the catwalks, in which he built a style that danced to the beat of artisan details. In his career he devoted himself entirely to the female body with sophisticated designs and took so much from the Caribbean that he loved, that his designs often sparkle in turquoise.

On Saturday, March 28, another hard blow came: the departure of Don Antonio Vargas Hernández, ambassador and authorizing officer of the European funds in the country. Its contagion would have occurred on the day of the municipal national elections, Sunday, March 15, just the same day that Jenny announced to the country that she was fighting the disease.

The ambassador was working in the HerAmanas Mirabal province in support of the candidates of his Dominican Liberation Party. Senator Luis René Canaan Rojas, also from the purple ranks, relates that on election night they were together in a small computer center where they were closely following the numbers of their candidates. There was also Charles Canaan, candidate for deputy and who was also infected.

Luis René left the computer center at the edge of nine o’clock at night, when the results did not favor one of the candidates he was boosting.

In the place the ambassador and the candidate for deputy stayed together with a small group of collaborators until the early hours of the morning. The senator still thinks that having left that small electoral accounting center early, possibly prevented him from spreading COVID-19.

Both Don Antonio Vargas Hernández and Charles Canaan received care at the Ramón de Lara military hospital, dedicated exclusively to the treatment of COVID positive patients, and in those days already specialized in patients with higher levels of severity.

There, the two of them lost their battles.

From there and until the new hundred, to reach the two hundred deaths, it only took eight days, or what is the same, eight bulletins of the Ministry of Public Health: it passed between reports 21 and 29, located between days 8 and April 16th. Up to here, the country had lived just one month from the first death and the measures of social distancing with a curfew had been extreme, with the closing of borders and the suspension of classes and all commercial activity.

Those eight days, which run from April 8 to 16, mourned Nagua, in the María Trinidad Sánchez province, with the departure of Rafael Amparo, who was the president of the Unified Transporters union in the area.

And Salcedo with the death of the surgeon Gustavo Santos de Jesús. His death left a profound pain in the community. He was a man defined as one of the first to serve his province, the Mirabal Sisters.

The doctor was a friend of the past senator Bautista Rojas Gómez. “Deep sorrow for the death of Dr. Gustavo Santos, a surgeon from the Hermanas Mirabal province and a great servant to his community. I pray for the health of his wife, Dr. Emma Barba (his wife also with COVID) and my condolences to his sons Johibe, Gustavito and Judith, peace to the soul of my compadre Gustavo, “said the newly aspiring senatorial position at the time of the death.

On April 9, the first images that arrived at the LISTÍN office close to noon showed a rare panorama. A swarm of shirtless men bellowing expletives, setting fire to the entire crossroads on their paths. Din. Damn. Shots. Smoke.

The La Victoria prison, the largest penitentiary in the Dominican Republic, and one of those with the highest levels of overcrowding, registered a riot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The inmates claimed that information about their health conditions was hidden, that they were not receiving proper care and that patients with symptoms of Covid-19 were dying.

It took the country 20 days to reach 108 dead; another 8 days to reach 200 deaths; 13 to go up to 301 and 12 to settle on 402 deaths from Covid-19.

One fell while being transported to a hospital emergency. Then another. And one more. There were four, five, six. Seven.

One more in San Francisco de Macorís.

The Dominican Republic is waking up today with 10,900 positive diagnoses of the disease, in a spiral that cannot find the long-awaited plateau and that finds its peak numbers when all the tests carried out rise. Those 10,900 mean 266 new cases in relation to the previous day.

The country has struggled during these long days of pandemic with a shortage of supplies, which according to the authorities has prevented them from fulfilling their promises to carry out, each day, over two thousand samples by PCR, the acronym for “Reaction in the Polymerase Chain ”.

In just two days, the national laboratories have been able to pass the two thousand tests that President Danilo Medina promised the country on April 17: in bulletin 51, with data from May 8 and in number 52, on the ninth of the same month, when 2,048 and 2,024 were made respectively.

“Suppliers have a limitation in the delivery of supplies in the times due to the demand they have,” Sánchez Cárdenas has said at various times, in his usual press conferences every day in the morning.

The last two sections

For the section that led to the 301 deaths, an additional thirteen days were required: from bulletin 30, issued on April 17 to 42, which was released on April 29.

Until yesterday, the places or municipalities with the highest levels of deaths had been registered were headed by San Francisco de Macorís, a prosperous community in the northeast of the country that has justly earned the good reputation of a rice and fighting province.

“Macorís”, as they are known in the Duarte province, has 17.41% of the deaths that have been registered in the Dominican Republic up to special bulletin 54 of the pandemic.

It is a community that borders on three hundred thousand inhabitants and already carries 79 deaths, well above the communities that follow it on this gray list. In second place is the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo de Guzmán with 56 deaths, 13.93%, and with a population of just over a million people.

The third place among the communities with the most deaths is Santiago, which accumulates 12.94% of deaths. Then follow Santo Domingo Este, 5.72%; La Vega, 4.98%; Santo Domingo Norte, 3.98% and Santo Domingo Oeste, 3.73%.

If you look at the whole figure, it is understood that 74.38% of the deaths, some 299 of the 403 registered by the Caribbean nation, are encrypted in only 11 municipalities: San Francisco, Santo Domingo, Santiago, Santo Domino Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, Salcedo and San Cristóbal.

And a very peculiar fact: 72.14% of deaths have been of men.

And the last and painful stretch, the one that has left us in the 402 deaths with which we woke up today, took 12 days to arrive.

DIAGNOSIS

The continent.

In the Americas region, 1.74 million cases have been counted, according to statistics kept by the Pan American Health Organization. Last week, the American continent had an increase of 18% in those diagnosed as positive, some 266,269, and an increase of 23% in deaths, with 19,543 new deaths.

Local.

The bulletin number 54 of the National Directorate of Epidemiology of Public Health marked the number of deaths in 402, with an increase of 9 more than the previous day.

.