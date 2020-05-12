The Nicaraguan government chaired by the Sandinista Daniel Ortega served six days yesterday without offering the report on the confirmed cases of COVID-19, while hospitals welcomed hundreds of patients with respiratory problems.

The Ortega government, which has minimized the pandemic from the beginning, has been frozen since last Tuesday, when it released its latest report, in 16 confirmed cases and in 5 deaths from the coronavirus.

Neither the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Sáenz, who was in charge of the daily reading of the report, nor the First Lady and Vice President, Rosario Murillo, who also acts as an official spokesperson, updated the figures yesterday.

OBSERVATORY: 188 DEATHS AND 1,033 CASES

The independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 counts until Monday at least 1,033 cases of contagion of the disease, 1,017 more cases than those recognized by the authorities.

It also reports 188 deaths from pneumonia and COVID-19 suspects that have been verified by the Observatory.

In addition, 122 health professionals with associated or presumptive symptoms of coronavirus and another 403 people hospitalized with the same symptoms register.

The official silence on the pandemic in Nicaragua, according to medical sources, is because the health system is saturated with the increase in suspected cases, which contrasts with the government’s policy of denying and minimizing it.

“The information provided by the Ministry of Health has crashed against the harshness of reality,” said Dr. Josefina Bonilla, a specialist in Public Health and a member of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee.

GOVERNMENT CANNOT HIDE REALITY

For ex-guerrilla Dora María Téllez, who was Minister of Health during the first Sandinista government (1979-1990), official silence is a tactic of the Government because it cannot sustain before the medical and scientific community, nor before public opinion, that only There are 16 confirmed cases with 5 deaths, when the reality in hospitals is different.

Therefore, in his opinion, the Ministry of Health prefers to remain silent because “it can no longer continue to tell the same lies in the same way” and accept that hospitals have collapsed.

The journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro was struck by the fact that the government has even removed the COVID-19 issue from its agenda just as “the number of people who died increases and most hospitals begin to fill up with suspected patients.”

“There has been a deliberate intention to keep the country blind, while health alerts are relaxed and the virus is progressing in its expansion process,” Chamorro, son of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), said in a statement. public.

CONCERN FOR NICARAGUA

Five former Nicaraguan Health Ministers warned the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Sunday of the “extreme risk” facing both their country and the Central American region before COVID-19, due to the handling of the pandemic by President Ortega.

The Nicaraguan government has received criticism from national and international sectors because it has not established restrictions in the face of the pandemic, nor has it suspended classes, and continues to promote public activities and agglomerations.

PAHO showed its concern last April about the way Ortega handles the pandemic in Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan case has transcended the health plane, as it is also seen as a human rights issue by both the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). .

