The Dominican Republic has maintained a notable inconsistency in the number of PCR tests performed per day, when it has already reported taking 35,340 samples during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The country has not been able to exceed, for a single day, the threshold of two thousand tests in a bulletin, which has been one of the goals that the national authorities established weeks ago in order to have an accurate database in the prediction of the disease behavior.

The closest the country has come to approaching that mark was seen in bulletin number 45, just four days ago, when the national laboratories that work with PCR tests reported 1,923 reports.

The average number of tests done per day in the country, since the special Public Health bulletins began on March 19, is 736.

President Danilo Medina promised on April 17 that the Dominican Republic would go on to carry out two thousand tests every day from the following week, that is, the one that ran from April 19 to 25.

“More than 40,000 have already been held across the country and we are increasing the pace. Currently, an average of 1,000 PCR tests are carried out daily, and starting next week we would take them to 2,000 daily, “the president told the nation in a radio and television broadcast.

That week, in which President Medina promised that they would increase to more than 2,000 per day, only 998 PCR tests were performed on average per day.

“The only thing that makes you characterize the epidemic in the sense of your saying clearly how many people are positive, how many people are negative, how many people have been symptomatic, asymptomatic, how many people have been contact of as many symptomatic as asymptomatic, is the number of tests that you can do in the population ”, explains the epidemiologist Eddy Pérez Then.

And to do that amount of tests, necessary for that characterization of which the doctor speaks, it is equally necessary to have an adequate health infrastructure and the necessary capacity.

The problem with this is that this adaptation of the infrastructure must have occurred in the early stages of the epidemic in the country. “And we got to the mitigation phases, where we are now, and right now we are dealing not just with testing but with patient care,” says the epidemiologist.

Breaking that threshold of two thousand tests per day was also raised by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cardenas, on April 16, when he assured that the next day the COBA 6,800 team would go into operation, which was going to provide prosecution 192 tests every three hours.

The Public Health forecasts, mixed a bit with promises, was that this team would carry out 576 analyzes in nine hours of work.

The problems of then, and which seems to be the same as today, are the supplies of the equipment, which must be acquired abroad.

The minister reported at that time that the equipment was not in operation due to lack of supplies, since the Roche company, supplier of the same, did not have the capacity to supply all of the orders placed by the country.

On April 19, three days after the previous promises, the Minister of Health announced that they already planned to carry out two thousand tests each day with the aim of “detecting the exact number of those infected with COVID-19 in the country.”

Sánchez Cardenas said that supplies for the 6,800 Coba team, which had the capacity to handle 192 tests for every three hours, had arrived in the country. Likewise, he reported that the capacity of another team, the Coba 4,800, would be increased to execute 96 tests in four or five hours.

On Thursday, April 30, the minister announced the donation of supplies from the Pan American Health Organization to the National Laboratory. “Today they are going to allow the expansion of the number of tests that are being carried out in this laboratory,” he said to immediately clarify that “the variations and oscillations are linked to the inputs that are necessary to maintain a constant in the number of tests that we are going doing daily ”.

“Suppliers have a limitation in the delivery of supplies in the times due to the demand they have,” said Sanchez Cardenas at his customary press conference.

On April 21, the minister said that if the positivity rate was observed well, even if many or few tests were done, the numbers would be similar. “Observe one thing, many or few, the positivity rate has oscillated between 25 and 31% so that the positivity, regardless of the sample you take, gives us an orientation of where the thing is going and there is no significant variation in the positivity rate when it goes up to 800 or 700 tests that are done at 200.

The positivity rate keeps oscillating in the same numbers, “he said.

PCR

It took the Dominican Republic 27 days to perform more than a thousand tests in one day. It was produced in the special bulletin number 27, of April 14, when 1,293 processed samples were marked.

Then he was able to perform over a thousand tests over four days, in reports ranging from 29 to 32. The longest streak with more than a thousand tests per day is six, recently recorded, between bulletins 41 and 46.

“We also report the progressive increase in tests that in the last five days have had a record of: Bulletin 38, 1,214; bulletin 39, 987; Bulletin 40, 444, which was conditioned by the absence of supplies … “, acknowledged the minister last Friday, May 1.

Attempts

On May 1, the Health Minister assured that the National Laboratory was able to produce between 1,200 and 1,500 tests every day.

“This will lead to an increase in the number of cases in the suspicious cases that we have today, but at the same time the case fatality rate will decrease, which is one of the main components in diseases of this type. ”Said Sánchez Cardenas.

Tests

Epidemiologist Eddy Pérez Then believes that the country should try to lower the peak downwards, keeping the curve flat and returning in the mitigation phases until containment. “And we try to create infrastructure to obtain tests and prepare laboratories and diagnoses. Not only more evidence but also looking for the contacts, symptomatic and asymptomatic ”.

.