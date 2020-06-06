In the three months and a week that the Covid-19 has been circulating in the country, its transmission has expanded throughout the national territory and in all social classes with records until yesterday of 18,708 people with confirmed diagnosis and 525 accumulated deaths.

While at least three deaths and 178 infections have been registered among the country’s health personnel.

Although at the beginning the presence of the virus was in sectors of the social class with the highest economic income, especially linked to trips abroad and tours on cruise ships, its community circulation currently covers the different social classes throughout the country.

This was explained yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, during his virtual press conference to update the behavior of the disease, while calling the attention of the population to the conglomerates that are being observed in funerals and other activities.

He recalled that cutting and controlling the transmission of the virus depends on the responsibility of each citizen and noted that for more than two months he has been reiterating the recommendation of physical distance, which he said, “is already a scratched disc.” He said that this call to distance is a litany that he has been repeating not only in that press conference but in the different media, “the call that the great responsibility is in ourselves.”

Five new deaths

The Covid-19 surveillance system yesterday registered 389 new cases of the disease and five new deaths for a cumulative of 18,708 confirmed cases and 525 deaths.

The new deaths occurred in Greater Santo Domingo, three in the National District and two in the province of Santo Domingo.

According to the special epidemiological bulletin number 78 issued yesterday by the National Epidemiology Directorate, released by the Minister of Public Health, currently 6,447 patients are kept with the active virus of which 2,120 are in hospital isolation and 4,327 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who have overcome the disease continues to increase, reaching 11,736. The total laboratory samples processed is 90,141, of which 2,085 were processed in the last 24 hours. As relevant indicators that show a downward trend in the behavior of the disease, the report records that the case fatality rate is 2.81 percent and the positivity rate is 17.90 percent. Of the hospitalized patients monitored by the Ministry of Public Health, 100 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

The median age of positive cases is 40 years and mortality is 64 years.

The Health Minister reported that three members of the health staff have died from coronavirus, while 178 have been affected. He explained that 65% of the infested (116) correspond to women. While the case fatality rate represents 1.68%.

Sanitizing Tunnels

Although sanitation tunnels have been installed in the country in different places and commercial establishments, the Minister of Public Health reiterated yesterday that they were not authorized by that institution, which also does not recommend their use.

When asked about the warning made by the World Health Organization (WHO) that sanitation tunnels are harmful to health, the official noted that on several occasions he has said that the Ministry of Public Health does not recommend them.

He said that the Ministry of Health recommends that the use of a platform with antiseptic placed at the entrance so that it can be stepped on by people when entering the establishment.

ABSURDITY

Dr. Sánchez Cárdenas recalled that opening the economy is a necessity for the country, but that it must take place in the best possible sanitary conditions, which will only be possible if people assume responsibility. He understands that seeing cockfights at a funeral, as recently happened in Gurabo, Santiago, is nonsense.