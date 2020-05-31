Surprise in Ghent after the tweet of its citizens – Stijn Vlaeminck, although it is possible that others have done the same but this is the one that has reached us – that has become viral in a very short time: an SUV with the registration COVID-19 .

No. It is not the result of chance, of a license plate from long ago to which fate has played a trick. It is a voluntary choice of a Belgian citizen in a pandemic. He filed a petition to obtain the use of the registration plate with this badge that brings so many bitter memories to many citizens.

A petition that was filed a little over a month ago with the Belgian state service that manages the granting of license plates and approved on May 11.

In Belgium, as in other countries, citizens can choose the registration they are entitled to or obtain a personalized one by request and payment of the corresponding rights as long as the chosen name or password is free, does not breach certain requirements and the corresponding one is paid rate, 1,000 euros in Belgium.

Great Britain is the paradise for these personalized plates, which are granted for life and are for sale. Sometimes some of them have obtained high prices in public auctions.

A spokesman for FPS Mobility and Transport, the body that manages license plates in Belgium, has said they could not deny the request “because the badge was not defamatory, racist or homophobic.”

Legally no impediment, but certainly a controversial choice, of little taste – not to say lousy – and disrespectful to all those who have suffered the virus and have overcome it, and especially with the memory of the deceased and the sorrow of their friends. and relatives. Also for all those who have suffered the hardships of confinement or have been economically affected by the loss, albeit temporary, of employment and wages.

In Belgium there have been more than 57,000 infected and the number of deaths is close to 9,400, a very high number if we take into account the country’s population.

