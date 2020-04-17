SAO PAULO – The state health network of São Paulo has 1,557 health professionals, including doctors, nurses and physiotherapists, who are away from work because they have been infected with the new coronavirus or because of a suspected infection with the disease, according to this Friday. , 17, by the State Secretary for Health José Henrique Germann. In a press conference, the death toll in the state was updated: 928, or 75 more (9%) compared to the last 24 hours.

The number of people hired by the government to replace these personnel, however, is less than that of those on leave. According to Germann, São Paulo hired 1,185 professionals on an emergency basis in the last few weeks, 260 of whom were remaining from public tenders and 925 were hired indefinitely. At the press conference, Germann did not explain why the number of hired workers is lower than those on leave.

Not all professionals are hospitalized. “The removal takes place immediately when the professional has a flu-like condition,” said infectologist Paulo Menezes, from the team at the Covid-19 Contingency Center. “They have priority to carry out the test” for the diagnosis of the disease.

According to the São Paulo government, the queue of exams waiting for confirmation had a 46% reduction from Thursday to Friday. There were more than 17,000 exams in the queue and now there would be 9,400. The reduction was due to the arrival of tests coming from South Korea to the Butantan Institute, which coordinates the tests.

Covid-19 is in 215 municipalities in São Paulo. This afternoon, the secretary of health and also of Regional Development, Marcos Vinholi, had a conference with about 200 mayors of the State. The objective was to put out the fire caused by the extension of the quarantine in the State until May 10, since mayors from the interior of the State have been pressuring the João Doria (PSDB) management to relax the confinement rules – an option rejected by the technical team health, given the high occupancy of ICU beds in the state, which can collapse.

