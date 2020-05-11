ST.

PETERSBURG – Before the coronavirus, Saundra Andringa-Meuer was a woman

A healthy 61-year-old mother of six who did not smoke or drink alcohol. But

COVID-19 made her seriously ill after traveling from her Wisconsin home

to help your child move from college in Connecticut.

The

hospitalized in March, ending in a coma and with an artificial respirator

for 14 days. Doctors told her family that she had few

chances of survival. When she recovered, she was told she was the patient

more serious due to coronaviruses that they had seen come out ahead.

Now,

Andringa-Meuer, along with dozens of COVID-19 patients and some companies

Americans seek to sue China for the spread of the virus, which has

killed at least 75,000 people in the United States.

“I feel

they hid it from the world and from the Americans, ”he said. “I don’t feel that

We must lose the wedding or have to close the economy. Life was interrupted

of all Americans. I think we need to correct some of these

mistakes, ”said the woman.

Until

So far, at least nine lawsuits have been filed in the United States against

China where it is alleged that the authorities did not do enough to

contain the virus from the start, they tried to hide what was happening

in Wuhan City, where the outbreak began, and they sought to hide their actions

and what they knew.

Dylan Nacass, a French surfer, was attacked off the coast of Australia in early May.

According to local media, Nacass managed to escape the attack after hitting the shark twice. The surfer is under medical treatment and has stitches and lacerations on his legs.

Eight

of the trials are potential class actions that could represent

thousands of people and companies. One was presented by the attorney general of

Missouri, which so far is the only state to have taken legal action

against China.

The

cases face several obstacles under the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act,

which establishes that foreign governments cannot be sued in States

United unless certain exceptions are met. And that is not easy to prove,

experts say.

.