Photo: EFE / The surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick

NEW YORK, USA – An American surgeon highlighted the pain and frustration of doctors and family members of those affected by COVID-19 when she heard a doctor say, “I don’t know.”

The first-person account of Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, who works in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a community hospital in New York, the world epicenter of the coronavirus, shows the reality of the almost zero knowledge of the origin of this new disease and of “what little is known about the treatment of COVID-19,” he wrote.

My name is Colleen Fitzpatrick, I am 46 years old and I am a pediatric surgeon who traveled to New York a few weeks ago. Without waiting for it I was involved in the emergency that is shaking the United States today. And I had to put myself in the first line of response to the coronavirus in a state that has become the epicenter of the devastating pandemic.

Photograph provided this Thursday by Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick in which a work area of ​​the Syosset Hospital in Long Island (New York, USA) was registered, in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in that country. EFE / Colleen Fitzpatrick

At Syosset Hospital on Long Island in New York, the days are sometimes long and discouraging. The task becomes distressing when caring for people who arrive with coronavirus, with pictures that worsen quickly, without clear treatment.

Although I have seen everything in almost twenty years as a surgeon, definitely the biggest surprise for me in this pandemic is how little is known about the treatment of COVID-19.

The disease caused by the virus is unlike anything we’ve seen before, and while support is provided to treat symptoms, the reality is that there is no cure.

I did not see the seriousness of this lack until I worked in this hospital, where the cases were increasing until reaching, as a doubtful part of tranquility, the peak of infections.

I think, like many, I had the idea that once we got past that peak in the number of cases, and things started to calm down, we could resume our normal lives.

However, I realized that once the peak is past, we must remain vigilant to prevent further spread of the disease, because the virus will continue to exist and we still have no cure.

Surely, once our healthcare systems are no longer overwhelmed, the results will likely improve, but until we better understand how to treat COVID-19, people will continue to die.

SAY “I DON’T KNOW” TO FAMILIES

In the few weeks that I have been working in this intensive care unit I have seen our treatment approach evolve as we seek to understand the disease and try new medications.

Unfortunately, nothing has proven to be the perfect answer. Maybe when the curve slows down there will be a lot of data to review and a lot to learn. But, many scientific studies will be needed.

The most disappointing thing is not having answers on how to treat the disease when talking to the families of the patients.

It is understandable that they want explanations. I can’t imagine how frustrating it is for them every time they hear a doctor say, “I don’t know.” I really wish I had better answers.

It is the same feeling of the entire hospital team, which works tirelessly as the sick fight the infection and all the problems caused by the virus.

The pandemic – which in New York State already reports more than 320,000 cases and 25,000 deaths – has forced us as health workers, in all parts of the world, to make many consecutive shifts of 8 or 12 hours and more, both day as night.

The pace can be relentless and the feeling of being trapped inside personal protective equipment (PPE) is constant, although for everyone it is an essential lifeguard.

Some days are better than others and we have all learned to celebrate successes.

For now we stand together to save as many lives as possible, but most of all we look forward to the days when COVID-19 is left in the past. EFE