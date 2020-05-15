From the special sweets that families bring their patients to the chocolate bread that Italian Pascualini always had for breakfast. They are the classics in the memory of a battle without quarter waged from the corridors of the Ramón de Lara military hospital, where each patient carries with him a particular story that ends in an inevitable link with the walls of this center, which he has already seen recover 152 people of 13 different nationalities.

In those first days of a pandemic as deadly as the new coronavirus, with the constant uncertainty of death and a great deal of ignorance, one of the stories of greatest hope at the health center came to light.

If this was a movie, we would say that she is the co-star: Her name is Laura Sánchez. She is a doctor and the first pregnant woman who gave birth with the disease nationwide.

We are in the first days of COVID in the Dominican Republic. “This case is presented that nobody wanted to receive, no health center, nor their OB / GYN,” says Ramon Artiles, director of the military hospital, the first health center specialized in coronavirus treatments in the country.

In those days, the case fatality rate in the Dominican Republic was around 6% of cases, very high compared to countries with similar socioeconomic features. And much higher than that rate was fear circulating among the population. The fierceness of a disease that literally stopped the wheel was beginning to be perceived. It has stopped the world.

Given this panorama, what follows is a meeting where the medical staff of the hospital was asked to assume the process and accepted it. Laura Sánchez is received two weeks before the big day of giving birth, they take care of her and carry her to the end of her gestation process.

Her baby was the first newborn Covid positive case known to the country. Three or four days after her delivery, Dr. Artiles recalls, Laura returned home. But he did it without his baby, who remained hospitalized for a few more days in follow-up and care, and positive for the new coronavirus.

“Imagine, she was sad, she did not want to leave without the child, but today they are healthy and in good health. Both negatives to Covid-19 ”, says the doctor.

There is a photo of Laura that arrives accompanied by a WhatsApp voice note, made as a video. It was sent to those who cared for it with immense gratitude those days and now it is repeated as a motivational mantra to the team of 250 people who every day assists the health center to stand up to the coronavirus. Yours is one of the success stories of those tough first hundred days of crisis management.

“Hello, Laura, this is you, or as you know me, Benjamin’s mother,” he says a bit jokingly. “I am sending you this message because I want you to know that all of the patients who have been in a situation like the one I encountered are eternally grateful to you.

I know it is hard, I know it is difficult to be away from your family, from your loved ones. Believe me, in the end all that, all that effort, it will be worth it. ” He says it with Benjamin in his hands, his baby, the protagonist of this story.

The Ramón de Lara military hospital has 80 beds available for hospitalizations, dedicated exclusively to COVID-19 patients in the country. It has the particularity that it was the first specialized center for this disease. And that previously, in 2014, they adapted it to receive possible infected with Ebola, a virus that hardest hit West Africa.

Joel Fajardo has another story to tell. He presents himself as the patient in room 205, where he remained for about a month. “I arrived in a critical condition and thank God I can be perfectly fine today,” he says.

He arrived with his wife, Mrs. Yvis Castillo, unable to forget that night when they arrived at the military hospital. They were scared. “It was a traumatic and painful night,” recalls the woman. The doctor who received them that night waited for them with a prayer with which the couple left behind all fear and restlessness that was over them.

The two of them are already in their residence and from there they expect only one thing: that everything calms down to meet their caregivers again, who gave them a second chance at life. “When all this happens we will see each other again and give each other a hug,” says Joel. Yvis sends kisses and hugs to the nurses, doctors, janitors … well, all the staff who brought them back to life.

This couple, along with Laura and Benjamin, are among the hopeful list of 3,351 people who have passed COVID in the Dominican Republic. That list received twelve new members yesterday, according to the special epidemiological report number 56 of the health authorities.

In total in the Dominican Republic, 11,320 patients have been infected since Claudio Pascualini, the Italian citizen who became the first positive patient in Public Health records, arrived. Since then, 422 people have died, just when two months have passed since the first death, that of a woman who had arrived from Spain to the San Juan province but who died in Santo Domingo in an ambulance unit of the 911 Emergency System.

Yomer Medina is another of the cured within these walls. He is a community leader from Santo Domingo Oeste who, when he got home, back after defeating the disease, all his neighbors came up against him. There was applause, kisses and crying. His incredulous relatives were lost between wiping away tears and keeping their cell phones in focus, with which they recorded their historic moment.

Patients Narciso Reyes and Domingo Wilkes, now free from Covid, are the first to learn of the plans of the director of the military hospital. When they are discharged, and are already at the foot of the vehicles that return them home, Colonel Ramón Artiles tells them that he plans to throw a reunification party for all the Covid-free patients they have treated. Of course, that reunification, with the 250 members of the medical team and the list of recoveries who are already over 152, will be when everything returns to the old normal.

