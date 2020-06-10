The avalanche of information, true or false, innocuous or relevant, sad or humorous, that crowds us daily on social networks, from the rising of the sun every morning until dusk, is truly extraordinary. Never in the history of humanity has an event generated so much information, in such a short time, resulting in globalized panic.

Such is the wealth of information, that in each home the Covid-19 seems to have planted at least one new “doctor”, so well informed that it offers free WhatsApp recipes, not only for himself and his family, but for relatives and friends of the group.

The widespread panic has its expression in some excesses that we have seen, such as “spacesuits” in advance perhaps of interplanetary travel. Ironically, in the United States we have witnessed how protests and looting quickly ended “social distancing.”

I must confess, that I have also been “infected” by the saturation of information about Covid-19 on social networks, but to lower the “panic load” and the “exponential contagion curve”, I am more distracted by the burden of good humor, which we also digest daily.

A serious matter that has been little mentioned is that Covid-19 has a special preference for panic, because panic and permanent anxiety lower the defenses of the immune system, which is the first line of defense of our body against the virus. .

One of the videos that a cousin sent me collects many of those contradictory phrases that have been said about the Covid-19 in the media and on social media. Some of these beauties: “I am in shock with so much information and I cannot understand, the Covid-19 was like a simple flu, but it is much more serious, but the majority passes it without symptoms, but it is a deadly threat, but you should not fear even if there are thousands of dead, we are handling it very well ”.

“You don’t have to leave home, but workers can leave home and buy too. You cannot go out to play sports even if you go alone, but if you have a dog, you can and the doctors can also come out to heal us, and we applaud them because they are heroes, but they leave the building. You can sleep in bed with your partner but it is not allowed to go down the street together to buy, but you can go home with her, wash your hands and share the bed again. ”

“Masks do not work, well … if you are infected yes, but it can be worse, if you are not infected … so better not to use them, but they are mandatory.” Well, a smile and a final question: Can you imagine what the world would have been like if this pandemic had reached us before the era of “real time” and WhatsApp?

The author is a journalist, a former minister and a former deputy.