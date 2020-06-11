Brazil and USA They continue to break records for contagions and deaths derived from the coronavirus, while several countries in the Americas such as Chile and Peru have had to back down in their reopens due to the unstoppable advance of COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the deaths worldwide from the coronavirus reached 408,025 and the cases reached 7.14 million, of which 3.41 million infections were registered in America, while in Europe the figures remain stable at around 2.32 million.

BRAZIL CONTINUES TO CLIMB

The accelerated rate of expansion of the coronavirus in Brazil places it as the second country with the most cases of COVID-19 with 772,416 and is close to taking away the second place with the most deaths from the United Kingdom (41,213 deaths), since in the last 24 hours 1,274 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number to 39,680.

The state of Sao Paulo, where some 46 million of Brazil’s 210 million inhabitants live, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country and reached 156,316 infected and 9,862 deaths, which has not prevented the reopening of various businesses in various localities of that state.

Sao Paulo, the most populous city in Latin America, continued with the de-escalation that started at the beginning of the month and opened the doors of street commerce, as in Rio de Janeiro, the second most affected state with almost 75,000 cases and 7,138 deaths, which it is making measures of social distancing more flexible.

USA, BETWEEN PROTESTS AND BAD DATA

With 17,500 new cases and 550 deaths in one day, the United States is close to 2 million infections and has more than 112,000 deaths, amid recent protests against racism and calls by President Donald Trump himself to continue the rallies ahead of the November elections.

As almost half of the states report upward figures due to the pandemic, more and more economic and social sectors are beginning to reopen due to bad omens for the country’s economy.

The Federal Reserve warned this Wednesday about “the high uncertainty and the considerable risk” that hangs over the US economy and noted that the pandemic will cause a contraction of 6.5% and an unemployment rate of 9.3% at the end of the year, while interest rates will remain close to 0% until 2022.

CASE REVIEWS

Given the increase in cases, Chile extended the quarantines that were already in force and incorporated eight other new areas tailored as of this Friday in the country, which now totals 148,496 infections and 2,475 deaths, which places it in third place with sickest in Latin America.

Peru, the second in the region with more cases, has 208,823 patients, after registering a new peak of 5,087 new cases in the last 24 hours, while deaths are close to 6,000.

Furthermore, the Peruvian health authorities are considering that early outpatient treatment with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin “is a serious and safe alternative” against the coronavirus.

Ecuador registered 3,720 deaths from coronaviruses and 2,462 probable ones, in addition to 44,440 cases, while the de-escalation process and the relaxation of the confinement measures are applied.

CONTRASTS IN CENTRAL AMERICA

Nicaragua continues to raise concern both outside and inside the country about the government’s handling of the pandemic with its controversial “singular strategy”, based on a “balance” between health and the economy, which compares with that of Sweden .

The opposition Blue and White National Unit and the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), Nicaragua’s main employer, demanded the application of a strategy based on the WHO recommendations to “further prevent the spread”, which according to official figures leaves 1,464 infections and 55 deaths, while the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 reports 4,217 cases and 980 deaths.

Instead, the Government of Costa Rica warned agricultural companies about sanitary protocols or they may be exposed to a closure, since more contagions are being recorded in that sector. The country registered a record of 86 new cases to complete 1,461 infections since March 6, when the first was registered, and 12 deaths.

ADVANCES FOR A CURE

The American pharmacist Eli Lilly will start in the USA. phase one of the human clinical trial of a coronavirus treatment using neutralizing antibodies. This same process, called JS016, has now been administered in China to the first healthy patient by its collaborating partner Junshi Biosciences, with whom it jointly develops a possible cure for COVID-19.

Likewise, the American group Johnson & Johnson said that it will begin human trials for a vaccine in the second half of July and not in September, as planned, since it has been possible to “accelerate the clinical development” of the product.

In this first human trial, the vaccine will be tested against 1,045 healthy adults ages 18 to 55, as well as people over 65, and will be conducted in the United States and Belgium. At least 124 are currently in development. vaccines for COVID-19, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), and at least a dozen of them are already in the phase of clinical trials.