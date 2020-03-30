It will be until April 30 that the United States begins to resume normal work after the spread of the coronavirus

Notimex –

The President of U.S, Donald trump indicated this Sunday that the White House will extend the measures of social distancing until April 30 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before winning the war,” Trump said during his conference; The President’s position has changed, in previous days he had said that he hoped the restrictions would be lifted on April 12.

The president indicated that the peak of contagion in the country is expected to be reached in two weeks, and that recovery is on track for June 1.

On the other hand, Trump was questioned about the statements of the epidemiologist of the White House, made hours before on CNN.

In them, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated the possibility that the COVID-19 leave more than a million sick people in the country and up to 200 thousand deaths. Reporters asked Trump if he accepts that this can happen.

The President indicated that other authorities should evaluate it and gave the microphone to Fauci, who replied that the projections he gave are a possibility and that the administration is trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus not to reach these amounts.

During the conference, Trump discussed with journalists from various media, especially CNN; He assured that the chain “lacks respect” and that, when this is the case, “the whole government that is handling the emergency is lacking respect.”

“I want them to appreciate the great work that we are doing that the Democrats don’t want to recognize,” Trump said.

He accused CNN of spreading “false news”, as he has previously emphasized, and affirmed that this is why audiences are no longer tuning in to the television channel. The reporter reviewed that they do not spread false news.