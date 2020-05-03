The quarantine, established in dozens of countries around the world as a measure to contain the pandemic by COVID-19 Declared by the WHO, it has been agilely instrumentalized by big businessmen and neoliberal governments, making it the perfect opportunity to get rid of labor obligations, to the detriment of the social majority.

A conjuncture to dismantle the validity of labor rights, transforming the historical-cultural paradigms of production relations. This occurs after the media veil of the pandemic, without the participation or consultation of workers, ignoring the collectives, creating conditions that border individualism and condemning solidarity. Whoever can save the virus comes here. That is the script.

As in a cross-sectional approach, which could not be imagined by Hollywood, the pandemic leveled workers from places as dissimilar from each other as New York – the world capital of financial speculation -, with workers from destroyed economies like those of Honduras and Ecuador. Countries where the management of pandemic It brought out not only the levels of African corruption entrenched in these nations, but also revealed the incompetence of their de-facto leadership, even to lie.

In New York, this April 17, 2020, health workers, doctors and nurses, carried out one of several protest actions, for the lack of payment for disability medical, the lack of Personal Protective Equipment, masks, gloves and gowns resistant to fluids. They demanded that they be supplied with the essential N95 masks, instead of the paper masks currently provided. Likewise, they demanded that the COVID-19 tests be free for front-line personnel in hospitals.

That a health worker must pay for the tests to detect COVID-19, only shows the greed of a health system where only those who can pay survive. The privatizationOutsourcing and earnings above the patients’ lives is the common denominator between superpower and third world workers.

>> Coronavirus: $ 13,000 for one hour of healthcare in the US <<

These demands for biosecurity equipment, respirators, medicines and tests for the population and workers of the Health, are exactly equal to the demands made, until exhaustion, by the Medical College of Honduras and the unions that affiliate health technicians, nurses, drivers and sanitation personnel, to the administration of Juan Orlando Hernández (JOH).

Doctors and nurses have died from Honduras to NY, passing through Italy, Spain, as they spread taking care of patients, without the appropriate protective equipment. Honduras is the third world.

In New York – the city that never sleeps – reality shows a bitter awakening from the American nightmare for the working class. What takes us back to Chicago Martyrs, and the fact that the struggles of the working class were always invisible in the official account. Labor Day in the United States is celebrated on the first Monday in September, without any link to the demands of Chicago.

So far in the quarantine there are already millions workers that, around the world, they have had to accept cuts in their payments, arrears, temporary suspension, or even dismissal.

The impact of COVID-19 on workers’ incomes has been massive and uneven, affecting mostly young people who start in their work niches, and whose contractual relationships do not provide them with stability, according to the results of a study carried out in the United States and the United Kingdom, by European researchers.

Workers’ challenges

The matrix that emerges from this new normality, which capital is imposing on workers, always from the perspective of work as merchandise, or a simple variable in cost accounting, has as a subtext the threat that labor is replaceable by algorithms, machines and mainly by workers without class consciousness.

The workers have taken the different ways of production of historicism on their shoulders: as slave labor, as vassals, as wage earners, as self-employed, as pieceworkers …

Even the informal economy is among the objectives of decaying capitalism, which seeks to relocate the transactions of this marginalized sector -among other objectives-, eliminating the money physical, forcing the use of digital currencies that would allow them to charge intermediation to sellers and service providers in the informal economy.

Benefiting advantageously from the work and investments of small businessmen. A forgotten segment of societies neoliberals, without social security, without legal protection.

We must not forget the lessons that history teaches, the workers of the world will have to continue claiming their rights as a community, demanding the validity of the approach of human rights in the administration of labor justice.

They will also have to continue claiming equity for gender dimensions, protecting older adults, promoting the elimination of child labor; managing inclusive agendas of the rights of people with special abilities, those of different ethnic origin and those of a different spirituality. A new form of social organization without exploiters.

