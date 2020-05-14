As in a kind of guessing game, I would like you to try to guess the identity of a guy that I am going to describe below. Do you cheer up?

This is a Caucasian guy, addicted to power and praise (who does not hesitate to lavish himself). He is in command of a powerful institution founded by him, thanks to which he has a legion of acolytes who admire him and see in him a kind of prophet. Owner of a strange hairstyle, he has promoted a treatment against COVID-19 based on hydroxychloroquine (a substance whose effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 has not been tested or replicated).

Our man is also “allergic to criticism”. Any colleague who contributes data that discredits his work will be branded as a “witch hunter”, and therefore, any of his writing will be labeled “fake news”. We could also add that he is known for his despotic and angry attitude towards his subordinates, as well as for being idolized by conspiracy lovers.

Famous for considering all other leaders in his field “useless”, he is undoubtedly arrogant, arrogant, self-satisfied, and self-indulgent. Ah, I forgot, despises the supposed alarmism that the media applies in monitoring the pandemic. In fact, with the first news from Wuhan, he downplayed the possible spread of the virus outside of China.

But you also have to be fair. He has managed to reach the top and is one of the best in his work. Iconoclast and opponent of everything that smells like conventional, it can fall ill, but his colleagues know his worth and profess him respect. Nobody has given him anything and until now his past successes guaranteed him.

Who am I talking about?

Q fever which is often fatal. Treatment against the cause of the intracellular bacteria that causes this disease was combined with the use of dioxycycline, an antibiotic. This conjunction of drugs was also effective against Whipple’s disease, another disease caused by an intracellular bacteria. Since then, both drugs have been used as a standard in the treatment of both diseases. Quite a success for Didier Raoult! “Data-reactid =” 30 “> But let’s go to the beginning. The son of a prominent French army doctor in Dakar (then French Senegal), Raoult spent the first 10 years of his life in Africa where his father prescribed chloroquine to keep him free from malaria. He soon stood out as an infectious disease specialist. In the 1990s, he successfully proposed the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat a disease called Q fever that is often fatal. Treatment against the cause of the intracellular bacteria that causes this disease was combined with the use of dioxycycline, an antibiotic. This conjunction of drugs was also effective against Whipple’s disease, another disease caused by an intracellular bacterium. Since then, both drugs have been used as a standard in the treatment of both diseases. A complete success for Didier Raoult!

long lines formed, and almost immediately, our protagonist published the results of a small study (carried out with 36 patients) in which he stated have cured 100% of the participants using his combination of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin. “data-reactid =” 38 “> For this reason, last March, Raoult began testing the coronavirus on many people without resources in his city. Long queues soon formed, and almost immediately, our protagonist published the results of a small study (carried out with 36 patients) in which he stated have cured 100% of the participants using its combination of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin.

After allowing some close to Trump to share the results of his mini-study, hydroxychloroquine fever started in the United States, and several countries launched to test their effectiveness in clinics increasingly crowded with patients. The advertising operation was a complete success for his interests.

New York Times. “data-reactid =” 45 “> I found out by reading an extensive and capital Scott Sayare’s work for the New York Times.