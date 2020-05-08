Panama, May 8 . .- Melquis Amador, a robust young man of 32 years, comes sweaty to his house in an impoverished indigenous community of Panama loaded with aluminum bars and a bag full of cans that he collected after searching for two hours between the garbage from the main landfill in the Panamanian capital: since COVID-19 arrived, it has not found work and “we have to move forward.”

The bag he carries on his shoulders is accompanied by a cloud of flies and the foul-smelling odor characteristic of debris that spent too many hours under the blazing Panama sun.

“Today was not a good day,” he tells Efe Amador, as he separates the different materials to sell and his children play around him, including Andrés, who has a disability.

“Up there there are up to 150 people searching the garbage,” said Amador, who survived informal work before the pandemic, a sector that employs about 50% of the population of the Central American country.

This Friday, he has not found food to feed his family. He also found no copper, the most precious material among the inhabitants of Guna Nega, an indigenous community of 141 houses located on the slopes of Cerro Patacón, the main landfill in the Panamanian capital.

In Guna Nega, where the houses are made of sheet metal or wood and no one has masks, only a few residents have kept their jobs since the first case of COVID-19 in Panama was confirmed on March 9.

Ignacio Chanapi, 36, is in charge of managing the community and has not received any income for a month and a half. Before the arrival of the new coronavirus, which has already killed more than 220 people in this country, he worked in a call center with the minimum salary.

“Up to 15 families live per house here and there are 141 addresses. 80% of the residents have to go up to the landfill,” Chanapi told Efe at the entrance to Guna Nega.

The Panama Solidarity Plan, which provides house-to-house bonds of $ 80 per month and bags of non-perishable basic foods to the population most affected by the mandatory confinement to stop COVID-19, helps the residents of Guna Nega twice a month to face quarantine.

Several neighbors complain that the products of the bags are not enough for more than two meals and have not received the new help from the digital social bonds of $ 80 per month through the ID to spend in supermarkets.

GUNA NEGA, DISPLACED BY THE LANDFILL

Guna Nega, in which Gunas and Emberás, two indigenous ethnic groups of Panama, reside, is on the slopes of the Cerro Patacón landfill and its inhabitants cross a wooded and steep hill to reach the summit that abruptly cuts the landscape: tons of garbage form mountains without any vegetation.

The expansion of the landfill has been displacing them and the garbage is already part of the community. At least 15 vultures haunt Guna Nega, hit by a strong smell of waste.

The large amount of garbage has taken its toll on the river that runs through half of the neighborhood. The children cross the tributary with the balance and elegance of those who have only been raised there, but their feet have burns and wounds infected by the contaminated water.

The inhabitants of Guna Nega have no other option and that garbage-filled river is their main support, since they wash clothes and various utensils there.

OUT OF JOB AND WITH DISABLED CHILDREN

Melquis Amador and Mistimilia Tovar, who belongs to the Emberá ethnic group, have a complicated situation during the quarantine: in addition to the two three-year-old twins and an eight-month-old baby, they have Andrés, 6, who has a cleft lip and a problem with tendons in his legs that have gotten stuck on several of his little fingers.

Andrés was going to be operated in the United States, but the pandemic interrupted the whole process.

Close to Amador and Tovar lives the marriage of Wilson and Brisedia, both also Emberá, with a similar situation: their son Ederson is eight years old and suffers from epilepsy and hydrocephalus. The drug that shortens episodes costs $ 64 at the pharmacy, and his father works half the minimum wage – about $ 400.

These two families are just a small showcase of what is happening in this forgotten indigenous community, which is only a 10-minute drive from Panama City, the capital of one of the most unequal countries in the world.

Ana de Leon

.