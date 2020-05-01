Alejandro Calvillo noted that these foods have impacted Mexico’s obesity and diabetes epidemic, two of the comorbidities associated with deaths from coronavirus.

Alejandro Calvillo, director of the Power of the Consumernoted that the type of advertising the children are getting, especially on social networks like Instagram and Facebook, are about the foods that have just impacted the epidemic of obesity and diabetes in Mexico: the junk products.

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, he said that it is precisely these diseases that put Mexicans at serious risk for the coronavirus.

“If we see the data that is being given, the main comorbidities associated with Covid, that is, that people get very serious or die, is the obesity, diabetes and hypertension“He pointed out.

At the same time, he said that this has to do with the fact that people have deteriorated their eating habits and with what the Pan American Health Organization indicated, that our country is the largest consumer of processed foods in Latin America.

“The more a country consumes this type of ultra-processed products, the more body mass index or more overweight its population has and that makes us very vulnerable to this pandemic,” he said.

“The Covid comes to reveal the great damage this junk food empire does that it has enormous economic power in our country, ”he added.

Calvillo considered that the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) should assume the responsibility it has had because it opposed regulating food in schools and strongly rejected the new labeling.

“He has opposed all the policies recommended by the WHO to deal with obesity and diabetes, they are among the main actors, they promoted an injunction,” he accused.

He stated that the health emergency has not meant losses for these companies, quite the opposite.

“They are increasing their sales nationwide and this affects the immune system of people and can exacerbate this situation,” he said.

“This is like a syndemic, that is, an epidemic that feeds back to another epidemic: because of the confinement we go to our houses, people start eating more junk, people gain weight and this increases the risk of Covid-19 ”, he added.

For Calvillo, given the situation of isolation, what people should do is hydrate with water, find a way to incorporate more vegetables, fruit and whole grains into your diet and educate children on what junk food is.