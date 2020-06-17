The measures now being applied in Beijing against COVID-19 have not yet reached the severity of those in Wuhan

However, due to the population density in the Chinese capital, the authorities recognize that control could be difficult

In areas considered high risk in the city, such as markets, it is totally forbidden to leave the house

The progress of COVID-19 around the world has followed a fairly clear pattern, affecting each region of the world in an escalated way. As it emerged in China, Asia was the first continent to deal with the effects of the pandemic. Then it was the turn of Europe and the United States (USA). Right now it is growing in Latin America and Africa, while the rest of the world seems to be recovering. But it seems that the disease is ready to take another journey.

And it is that, according to CNN, since a few hours ago a maximum state of emergency was declared in Beijing, the capital of China. On June 12, for the first time in two months, new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the metropolis, indicating a possible return of the deadly virus. The situation has forced the authorities to take radical and immediate measures, similar to those of wartime, to prevent another health crisis in the country.

To say that military measures are being taken to combat this possible new outbreak of COVID-19 in China is not an exaggeration. The Beijing government has already resumed strict confinement measures and launched a massive test campaign among its citizens. At the same time, according to the New York Times, it canceled more than 1,200 local and global flights. And countless schools halted operations to avoid exposing the younger population.

The permanent threat of COVID-19

The case of Beijing joins that of other countries and regions that suffer outbreaks during the reopening of activities. South Korea has been dealing with a possible second spike of infection for weeks, although COVID-19 control was initially among the best in the world. In the US, brands like Ford have also reported a number of cases among their staff back at work. Even in Mexico, it is already known when this future rebound could occur.

Related Notes

China’s situation paints a devastating picture for the rest of the world. Over the past few months, the performance of several countries in the current health crisis has been closely watched. And each of the approaches seems to be unsuccessful. New Zealand let COVID-19 run free, betting on herd immunity, and has a much higher death rate than its neighbors. In China, his strict measures failed to kill the virus.

And in Western democracies, such as the US, Europe and Mexico, the public is managing to extend the cycle of the pandemic and adding more and more cases of infection. It seems that in reality there is no easy way out of this health crisis and the best bet to get out of COVID-19 is in the work of the pharmaceutical companies. Something that, under the current economic model, will end up costing the lives of millions of companies and the work of even more individuals.

An economic pandemic

Although strict and indefinite quarantine appears to be the only weapon that ensures the lives of all people, the few months of the Great Enclosure have already had a devastating effect on the economy. In Mexico alone, during the peak of COVID-19, 1.5 million jobs would be lost. Brands that allegedly won from the crisis, like Xbox, already seem to be losing their new customers. And even with the reopening, too many chains continue with layoffs.

On a macroeconomic scale, losses continue to accumulate. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also confirms that unemployment rates are reaching levels well above historical highs. For its part, PwC points out that in practically all industries and productive sectors costs have risen, but productivity is going down. And several studies reaffirm that the only solution is not to skimp on expenses and agile.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299