The restrictions imposed worldwide against the expansion of the coronavirus COVID-19 they reduced violence only in those countries with low crime levels while it remained stable in regions where organized crime and gangs are usually very active.

This is clear from a report issued this Wednesday by the United Nations Organization against Drugs and Crime (UNODC), prepared with data from the first month of lockdown, that is, between March and April.

The data analyzed by this organization of the Un based in Vienna revealed that during the first three to four weeks of restrictions in countries of Central America the level of homicides remained stable or experienced a slight reduction in the best case.

The uneven evolution between the countries of the region, considered one of the most violent on the planet, is due to different restriction measures taken against the coronavirus.

The data indicated that some important actors in the region, such as youth gangs or the organized crime, continued “at least in this phase” of the confinement operating with violence.

The report highlighted data from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, which before and after the start of the confinement hardly show a change in the number of murders.

On the other hand, in other regions, such as North America or Western EuropeConfinement or restraint measures caused a drastic reduction in the level of homicides.

UNODC highlighted the example of Italy, where the number of murders fell dramatically last March, to a third of the level registered in the same month of the previous year.

Furthermore, the report noted that the heroin trafficking, which is usually land, has been more affected by restrictions than traffic with cocaine, which is done more through sea routes.

Recent cocaine seizures in European ports demonstrate that international trafficking with that drug It is still active, UNODC concluded in its report, with which it participates in a larger study on the impact of COVID-19 by 36 UN agencies.

On May 7, the UNODC had already reported that the measures to combat the pandemic They are altering the drug market, opening new trafficking routes and reducing the supply of some substances.

At the same time, the risk of overdose and that more farmers in cultivated areas, such as South America, have to resort to these crops in the face of the economic crisis.

With information from EFE