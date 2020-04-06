By Dr. Heinz Dieterich *

Control the virus equal to being president

In my article “COVID-19 defines the next President of Mexico” I formulated the “decisive test” of current policy: only presidents who know how to stop the pandemic quickly guarantee their permanence in power. Stopping the epidemic and being – or becoming – president, is practically the same. It is the equation that governs world politics and will do so until the end of the pandemic.

Politics without science

The truth of this law is evident on a global scale and is the result of a policy without science. A policy that manages, rather than leads with science, foresight, and strategic understanding. And that improvises when the apocalyptic horsemen appear.

Trump mobilizes a million reservists to survive and further indebts the broken American Union to save his unsustainable capitalism; Bolsonaro is approaching the replacement by an alliance of the Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria (right), with Lula (PT) and the military, with the favela leaders applauding; Ecuadorian Moreno will not survive the apocalypse of Guayaquil; Kirchnerism, in intensive therapy with the oligarchic fan La City and the guru of the Creole right, Durán Barba, oscillates between Bolsonaro and AMLO, with no strategic future; Her Majesty’s populist-in-chief Boris Johnson, a pandemic underdog like Trump, is hospitalized, leaving the UK in a structural crisis of post-Brexit and COVID-19 political leadership; and Mexico, lacking a clear, firm and convincing holistic anti-epidemic policy at the three levels of the State, is experiencing an ominous process of bicephalisation and decomposition of the 4th Transformation, with no emerging actors in sight, to prevent implosion.

War against China and Venezuela

Such is the political equation of the virus in the New World, to which Donald Trump now added the classic resource of imperial political power: aggression against other peoples and States to divert attention from their own failures. The blame game as they call it in the United States.

In this case, it uses a perfidious world psychological war against China and the announced preparation of the military invasion against Venezuela, with the support of the European Union.

The D-day of military intervention is correlated with the November elections. Tragically it is obvious that Maduro and his clique – as Saddam Hussein, Noriega and Gaddafi did – will use the people as cannon fodder in a senseless war against NATO, before giving up their usurpation of the Venezuelan nation. Maduro and Trump, two political criminals made for each other, met. With the difference, that Maduro is a paper tiger and imperialism is a real tiger with nuclear teeth.

Trump’s secret instructions

On March 21, American investigative journalism, The Daily Beast, reported that the White House had launched “a communications plan across multiple federal agencies,” which focuses on accusing Beijing of creating a global pandemic and orchestrating its ” concealment”.

The sources of the information are two state officials and a government cable. The cable appears to have been drafted at the National Security Council (NSA). It says in one part: “NSC Top Lines: [República Popular de China] Propaganda and Misinformation about the Wuhan virus pandemic. ”

Propaganda memes to be used by all US officials include the following: “Chinese Communist Party officials in Wuhan and Beijing had a special responsibility to inform the Chinese people and the world of the threat, as they were the first to know about it. “…” Instead, the … government kept news of the virus from its own people for weeks, while suppressing the information and punishing the doctors and journalists who raised the alarm. The Party was more concerned with its reputation than with the suffering of its own people. “

Officials interviewed reported that: “They tell us to try to get this message out in any way possible, including through press conferences and television appearances.” He too [Partido Comunista Chino] It is carrying out a propaganda campaign to desperately try to shift responsibility for the global pandemic to the United States. This effort is useless. ” “Thanks to the cover-up … Chinese and international experts lost a critical window to contain the outbreak in China and stop its global spread. Saving lives is more important than saving face. “

“The United States and the American people are proving once again that they are the greatest humanitarian aid the world has ever known,” according to the cable. “The United States is ready to provide more assistance to China, if the Chinese Communist Party allows us to do so.”

Dirty war in cyberspace

The two epicenters of the world dirty war are Washington and London. This is where the current propaganda offensive against China started, with incessant lies by the charismatic evangelical Pompeo, reinforced by Trump himself, Nancy Pelosi and other systemic mandarins. After this fire of discursive softening, the imperialist propaganda pandemic flared up with an apocryphal (false) video of an alleged Telesur interview with Noam Chomsky, followed by pamphlets that appeared in the sewer, which for some strange reason is called the “English press”.

The CIA and British services mud offensive continued with the reappearance of a 2015 fake news video of Italian public television RAI’s TGR Leonardo program (!), Which reported that a group of Chinese investigators had created artificially a “supervirus” that causes SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and is capable of “passing on to humans directly from a bat without going through an intermediate species. ” The scientific journal Nature was in charge of denying the falsity of RAI, publishing that there is no evidence to affirm that COVID-19 was “artificially designed.”

Then it was the turn of the right-wing Italian newspaper, La Stampa, owned by the transnational Fiat Chrysler, which published “with reference to high-ranking anonymous sources” that 80 percent of Russia’s aid against the pandemic in Italy was “Useless”. Va bene, bambini. A small extra income from “high-ranking anonymous sources” is always welcome in the home economy. From there, the post went to the British sewer where the tabloid tabloid daily Mail appeared with the “news”, that “high-level sources” (high-ranked sources) reported to the newspaper, that “intelligence reports” did not exclude the possibility that the deadly disease was a human product (man-made): “Perhaps it is no coincidence that there is that laboratory in Wuhan. It is not discounted, ”the unnamed source told the British paper.

Strategic objective of the lie COVID-19

The ultimate goal of the Trump campaign is clear. The Florida law firm “Berman Law Group” revealed this by filing a class action lawsuit in Florida and Texas against China. True to the secret White House notebook, he accuses Beijing “of covering up the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.”

It calls for China to be held legally accountable to compel it to pay billions of dollars for “its negligence.” The company’s strategic adviser pulled the curtain in an interview with a reactionary Hindu television channel, confessing that they are working to organize a global alliance with Britain against China. I emphasize that India is of particular importance in this project. The reason is obvious. The virus will probably cause millions of deaths in that country, which does not have the necessary medical, health and urban housing infrastructure to avoid the catastrophe. A condemnatory resolution of gringo-class justice against China would be priceless. How they would charge a nuclear superpower, which is not Cuba or Venezuela, is another matter. For now they take the first step: control the heads of those who walk in cyberspace without understanding what is happening. In other words, the majority of Internet users.

The fauna of cyberspace

The main transmitter (vector) by which the Anglo-Saxon propaganda pathogen infects world public opinion is cyberspace: television, social media platforms, smartphones and radio. It is the ideal breeding ground for manipulators, because the cyberspace is basically populated by the following species. 1. The big-capitalist merchants. 2. Political controllers, whose trolls, bots, and antitrust are paid by capital and reactionary governments. 3. Influencers, who promote all kinds of fake news and yellowing, in order to have “views” on their page and increase their rates. 4. Graduates and little doctors, whose wisdom is usually inversely proportional to their arrogance. (The doctor does not remove the asshole, the Mexican people correctly say.) 5. Finally, the majority cohort, which uses the networks as a global digital hub of self-erotic activism, reminiscent of the Biblical Onan, rest in peace.

Am I exaggerating? No, the empirical evidence is in full view, in the comments. About 90 percent of those who “comment” do not read the texts they “comment.” They see the title and execute their vulgar cathartic activity via a Pavlovian conditioned reflex.

Internet user psychopathology

The psychopathology behind this behavior is evident. Since the vast majority of citizens have no real importance in the mega-data processing system that we call “society”, the possibility of emerging with a name in the network allows them a dose of self-esteem and narcissism that confirms that they exist. A miraculous digital transubstantiation, which makes a social zero of modern capitalist society – less important than a digital zero in a binary language – an objective reality.

Such a ritual is legitimate, because it fulfills a function of public mental hygiene. However, it forces others to differentiate the exhibitionist act of homo videns from the reasoned decision of homo sapiens, led by intelligent algorithms.

The Archangel COVID-19

In its infinite dialectic, history has seen fit to employ Covid-19 as an avenger of Socialism with Chinese characteristics. The respectable citizens of the Special Administrative Zone of China, known as Hong Kong, have spent decades wanting to live the American Dream or the refined culture of Her Majesty in London. As late as 1961, Britain protected that dream by considering a nuclear attack on China, if Mao Zedong dared to take the British colony by force. Luckily, this did not come about.

However, God is Great and he finally granted the wealthy Hong Kong – many of them happy victims of the evangelical gringas sects – their dream of the country where “milk and honey run” (Kanaan), as the biblical Moses said. Their violent demonstrations of Soros’s color counter-revolution failed, they migrated to the United States, where they now enjoy the world’s largest epicenter of the pandemic: thanks to neoliberal capitalism, which has no money for public health systems and where they cannot even buy face masks , except if they get any of those imported from China or donated by billionaire Jack Ma, a member of the Communist Party of China. Meanwhile, China is the only country safe from the virus.

They fervently sang the American anthem in its violent demonstrations. Good that they now live their reality. Because, as Coca Cola says: “You can’t beat the real thing.”

* Director, Transition Science Center, CTS-UAM

Coordinator, World Advanced Research Project, WARP

Heinz Dieterich

Will follow @

Sociologist, political analyst, Marxist theorist, adviser to Hugo Chávez, author of “Socialism of the XXI Century” and more than 30 books on Latin American conflicts. Born in Rothenburg, Wumme, Germany, and currently a researcher at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, in Mexico City.

* The opinion expressed here is the responsibility of the person signing and does not necessarily represent the editorial position of Aristegui Noticias.

