Covid-19 reduces palm sales for Palm Sunday in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Mar 26 (EFE) .- The covid-19 pandemic that has affected Honduras since March 2020 has reduced the sales of palm strips this year for its blessing on Palm Sunday in Catholic churches.

“Because of this virus, one comes with fear of selling and they have been saying that they were not going to let us sell in the church,” the 63-year-old peasant Trinidad, told Efe, in the atrium of the Tegucigalpa cathedral, where this was installed. Friday.

Trinidad, accompanied by two of her children, indicated that she comes from Alubarén, Francisco Morazán department, in central Honduras, and that since she was a child she accompanied her mother to sell bouquets and small palm crosses.

The sale of palms is an old tradition in many of the Catholic churches in Honduras, marked by dozens of peasants, including men, women and children, who come from rural communities in the country.

Trinidad pointed out that “now little is earned from the sale of bouquets, not only because of the virus, but also because of the cost of the ticket, plus the packages of palm and the food that must be bought in the capital.”

Under normal conditions, at least in Tegucigalpa, dozens of palm sellers begin to arrive on Friday and return to their communities after the celebration of the Palm Sunday mass, with which the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem is remembered, more than two centuries.

The peasants, many of whom arrive in small family groups, sleep on the outskirts of Catholic temples.

Others arrive on Saturday and return on Sunday, always after Mass, in which they participate as Catholic believers.

Trinidad hopes that this year sales will leave him some 2,500 lempiras ($ 104) “to carry the fish and vegetables for the Easter soups.”

He added that he has to work to help his 101-year-old mother, who lives in the Fatima neighborhood of the Honduran capital.

“In addition, I have to support six children (grandchildren) who left me the daughters-in-law who left for Spain, who have left them abandoned,” emphasized Trinidad, who had nine children, of whom seven live, and suffered an abortion.

SANTOS JULIÁN, 80 YEARS OLD, ASKS GOD FOR GOOD SALES

Santos Julián, also an 80-year-old peasant, stood a few meters from the Trinidad stall, who told Efe that he is “asking God for good sales,” although he has few palms to offer because he no longer has the same strength of before to load them.

Santos Julián arrived on Thursday afternoon at the atrium of the Tegucigalpa cathedral and at around 12:00 local time today (18:00 GMT), he indicated that he had sold about 450 lempiras (22.5 dollars).

The farmer said that he comes from San José de Pespire, Choluteca department, in southern Honduras, where he lives with his wife and 12 children, of which at least “two will arrive tomorrow with more palms.”

When a buyer told Santos Julián that he looked less than 80 years old, he did not hesitate to answer that he was going to prove it and, inserting his left hand into the front pocket of his pants, he extracted his identity card, which he showed with his hand right, which is shaking a lot, although he does not know if he could be suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Santos Julián also pointed out that in his community he is dedicated to growing corn and beans to survive and regretted that due to the heavy rains last year, he lost the harvest. “The few kernels we expected rotten,” he said.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, which in Honduras has left more than 4,500 deaths and 185,000 infections, according to official records, the Catholic Church will not celebrate the traditional processions that in normal times it celebrates from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

