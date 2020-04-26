This demarcation registers the highest rate of contagion in the entity and the inhabitants ask not to be discriminated against.

Angeles Marshal

Chiapas. The Chiapas Ministry of Health announced that the municipalities Tumbalá, Yajalón and Tila, inhabited mostly by indigenous people of the Ch’ol ethnic group, are considered “Red light” of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the percentage of cases in relation to the number of inhabitants.

Inhabitants of that region they ask not to be discriminated. They denounce that in communities where there are presumably contagions, the inhabitants of the surroundings do not allow them to transit, which prevents them from supplying themselves with food and supplies.

On April 10, the first contagion was announced in the municipality of Tumbalá, a 51-year-old man. The measure that the municipal authorities took was close the entrances and exits of this municipality, and allow only the passage of sick and “emergencies”.

The infections in that demarcation, where no more than 35 thousand people live, today number 7, which placed the place with the highest rate of incidence of infections in Chiapas -with 19.2-, in relation to the number of inhabitants.

On April 21, the Secretary of Health in Chiapas, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, reported that a health brigade would move to that indigenous municipality, for the intentional case finding.

The head of the VI Health District, María Elsa López González, reported this Sunday that “in municipalities considered red spots, like Tumbalá, Yajalón and Tila, house-to-house awareness actions were intensified, where brigades are reporting on the recommendations for healthy distances and stay at home; Sanitation activities are also being carried out in streets, cars and public spaces ”.

In the Yajalón municipality, local authorities established a curfew from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Tila, the third municipality considered “Red light”, since April 13 this measure is also applied.In this municipality, residents of the Victoria community reported that neighboring towns blocked their way, arguing that they will thus avoid infections.

The inhabitants of this municipality explained that people who are allegedly infected, “have not returned to the community”; and closing the passage prevents them from stocking up on food and other resources. Therefore, they asked not to be stigmatized.

It should be remembered that last April 13, in the municipality of Ocosingo, also located in the indigenous zone of Chiapas, Samuel “N”, an indigenous of the Zoque ethnic group, 54, a resident of the rural community Francisco León, committed suicide a day after he was notified that he was infected. According to his daughters, the indigenous man had been harassed by some members of the community, fearing contagion.

In Chiapas, in the last hours 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection were confirmed, the largest number in one day, so the entity reached the 118 infected people.