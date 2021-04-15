COVID-19 reaches the Latin AMAs

Imagine It Media Anitta

The Latin AMAs 2021 since it was reported that they would take place in a year that is just beginning to see light in the face of the attacks of COVID-19, generated a lot of expectation because they would concentrate the most important acts in a single place to celebrate Latin music and all its color and energy so vibrant.

The premise was always that Latin AMAs would have a shower of stars from the artistic world, who will meet to sing in a completely LIVE broadcast on Telemundo this coming Thursday, April 15, starting at 7 pm/6c at the BB&T Center in Sunrise , Florida. The main focus of the event is that it will be held following strict health and safety protocols, to protect everyone’s health, both on and off the stage.

The stars to appear at the Latin AMAs 2021

The long-awaited award ceremony has planned a series of impressive musical numbers that would have been exclusively designed for the big night, and the list of stars that will arrive on stage includes: Alaina Castillo, Alejandro Fernández, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Cami, Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, El Alfa, Eslabon Armado, Gerardo Ortiz, IAmChino, José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Joss Favela, Juanes, Juhn, Karol G, Lenier, Los Dos Carnales, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Omar Courtz, Piso 21, Ozuna, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Sofía Reyes, Wisin, Yandel, Yendry and Ziggy Marley.

But at the moment we know, according to information provided by the Los Angeles Times, two stars who had to cancel their presentations: They are the Brazilian Anitta and the Mexican “Foal” Alejandro Fernandez, because in final tests there would be positive results for COVID -19 which has the entire production of the show running at the last minute to solve such a complicated situation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 49-year-old Fernandez was going to be one of the great honorees of the night, and was scheduled to receive the “Icon” award. In addition, the Mexican star had several musical numbers, including a tribute to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

The Los Angeles Times itself reports that on the morning of Wednesday, April 14, Fernandez underwent the antigen test required by the Telemundo network to enter the BB&T Center, where the awards will be held. In interviews with the same newspaper, Alejandro claimed to be “taking great care” since the beginning of the pandemic, even having already been vaccinated against the contagious virus that has claimed millions of lives around the world.

Shortly after, the Mexican singer “was surprised with the positive result.” In an interview this Monday, Fernández assured that he had “been very careful” since the pandemic broke out last year. “In fact, this is the first time I have seen the press or people who are not from my inner circle,” said the musician, who also explained that he had already received a dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

After receiving the results that would confirm his health, the Los Angeles Times indicated that Alejandro Fernández is isolated in his hotel, awaiting another diagnostic test.

Unlike Fernandez, the Brazilian star received the positive result on Monday of this week when he was heading to rehearsals for a song in collaboration with singers Myke Towers, Wisin and Maluma. Already yesterday Wednesday it was confirmed that it was out of the gala, according to the same sources, although the chain has not confirmed this situation. Sources from the show’s production revealed to the Los Angeles Times that there are other artists in the same situation, but their names have not yet been released.

The chain indicated in a statement that the “safety” of all those involved in the gala, including the artists, is its “main priority.” “Following the guidelines of the company and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States).