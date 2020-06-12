The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) presented this Wednesday, June 10, another consistent proposal to society but in particular to the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, of measures that must be applied to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic. it causes a worse mortality in the population and more damage in the national and domestic economy.

There are 14 new proposals that the business sector has made in the current health, human, social and economic emergency, in addition to the many others that have been presented from civil society, professional unions, opposition movements and political parties and the Catholic Church of Nicaragua.

Cosep’s proposals refer to specific public health and social protection measures, others related to the economy and production, as well as labor and administrative measures. Measures that have been applied in many countries and would be applied in Nicaragua if there were a government of people in their right mind.

Possibly this is the country where the most proposals have been made and continue to be made from society, to face the coronavirus pandemic in the best possible way, to reduce as far as possible its deadly consequences and avoid further damage to the national economy and the particular economic situation of individuals and families.

The explanation that so many initiatives arise in Nicaragua from society, is that here there is a vacuum of effective government actions to face the pandemic. What the regime has done, contrary to reason, is to promote activities and attitudes in the population that have facilitated the spread of infections and the increase in costs in human lives and economic and social damage.

Even the situation would be worse, if it were not for the fact that a large part of the population has followed the guidelines of independent doctors and civil society organizations, and because people, on their own initiative, have applied the indispensable prevention measures that have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), which the regime has irrationally refused to comply with.

It has become clear in this situation that society not only has a great capacity to summon itself to the fight against the dictatorship, but also to govern itself, while it becomes clear that the usurpers cannot govern with responsibility or solve the burning national problems.

It is timely, valid, and necessary to ask: how many human lives would have been saved, and how many more could be saved until the pandemic subsides, if the Ortega regime had attended and followed the proposals of society, and the recommendations of international organizations of health?

However, even if the regime does not attend to society’s initiatives to face the pandemic and reduce its dire consequences, and although instead of accepting them criminalizes them, these proposals could serve in the near future to document an accusation and trial that should be followed. to this criminal regime, also for virus genocide.