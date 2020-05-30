INAI’s Commissioner President affirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to rethink open government in Mexico

The President Commissioner of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), Francisco Javier Acuña Llamas, stated that the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 It presents an opportunity to rethink open government in Mexico hand in hand with local guarantor agencies and civil society organizations.

“We are at a time when the sum of what has been done is going to be known and know what should be done, what should not be done in this way and what should be redone, so that the open government which is the new era, the new idea of ​​the government in the democratic context can defend itself and come out ahead ”.

The above, during his participation in the International Panel: Impact of the Exercise of Open Government during the COVID-19 contingency.

During the virtual meeting, Acuña Llamas stated that INAI, as head of the National Transparency System, considered the guarantor bodies of the partner entities in the actions carried out at the local level to promote open government exercises.

The head of the Institute stressed that the participation of Civil society organizations It is essential, therefore, it is necessary to broaden the inclusion of this sector, taking into account recently created organizations and all sectors that want to join these actions.

He stressed that the Institute and civil society organizations, which do serious and important work, have many meeting points; however, INAI must retain its neutral and technical, to promote, from its sphere of competence, and hand in hand with local guarantor agencies, an open government.

“Open government must be the new soul, the idea of ​​government in operational terms, a soul that is much more than structure, iron, politicians speaking and bureaucracies inert, passive, reluctant and disorganized, “he concluded.

