Covid-19: Pfizer and BioNTech analyze a booster dose for the delta variant



Pfizer prepares an extra dose of the delta variant.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

The pharmaceutical Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced on Thursday that they are developing a booster dose against the delta variant, coinciding with increasing concerns worldwide about its rapid spread.

In a statement, both companies expressed their belief that a third injection of their current vaccine, which requires two doses, has the potential to maintain the “highest levels” of protection against all current variants, including delta.

However, they noted that they are being vigilant and developing an updated version of the vaccine.

“As seen in the real-world evidence published by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the efficacy of the vaccine has decreased six months after vaccination, at the same time that the delta variant is becoming dominant in that country.”the companies said in a statement picked up by various local media.

The drug companies noted that the findings in Israel are consistent with studies conducted by companies that previously reported that a third dose of the vaccine might be necessary six to twelve months after the second injection.

According to the note, clinical trials could start in August, if they have the permits of the competent authorities.

The delta variant, which is the one that worries the WHO the most, was identified in seven new countries in the last week and already exceeds 100.

In the United States, it already represents more than 50% of the sequenced samples.

The main epidemiologist of the US Government, Anthony Fauci, said today that the three vaccines approved in the US against covid-19 – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson- “They are effective against the delta variant” according to the first studies on their effectiveness against this new variation.