The peak of Covid-19 infections in the country would be registered next, while the epidemic would remain in some areas in October and a possible second wave would be registered towards the end of the year, predicted the Mexican undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“We started in February, we will finish in October and we could say that in mid-June we will be in the middle of the set of epidemic curves,” the official told the . Agency.

The person in charge of leading the fight against the disease in the country explained that in a nation as large as Mexico the epidemic is segmented by territory, so that no single peak of cases can be established, although he calculated that “an intermediate point would be middle of June ”.

In that sense, he explained that cities such as Tijuana and Baja California already show a decrease in the number of infections, while others like Monterrey are still on the rise and could declare the end of the epidemic in mid-October.

López-Gatell explained that the pandemic “has become so long thanks to the government’s mitigation measures”, which has prevented “a sudden number of cases from arriving.”

“Only if the degree of control of public mobility is maintained for the next three months, the predictions will be faithful and possibly we will be with a figure of between 25 thousand and 30 thousand deaths. If not, we could have a higher mortality, “he said.

According to the latest data, Mexico registered a record of infections with 4,883 new cases of Covid-19 and already accumulates more than 129,000 patients and 15,357 deaths since the arrival of the coronavirus on February 28. Figures that exceed the initial estimates of between 6,000 and 8,000 deaths.

Regarding the forecast that the peak would be recorded in early May, he clarified that this date was due only to the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the most affected area.

Regarding messages from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer, in the sense that the “pandemic was tamed,” López-Gatell noted that in some areas the epidemic is on the decline, although he acknowledged that the government It has “major communication challenges” especially in the face of increased mobility.

With information from . Agency.