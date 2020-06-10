WHO experts indicated that this feature has made it more difficult to control the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease, but it can be addressed through rigorous testing and social distancing measures.

Studies show that people who develop Covid-19 are more infectious Just as they start to feel bad, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

“It seems that, based on the limited information we have now, people have a higher viral load in their bodies during or around the time they develop symptoms, that is, very early,” said Maria van Kerkhove, WHO epidemiologist. and head of the organism’s pandemic response technical team, in a live broadcast on social networks.

Preliminary studies from Germany to the United States suggest that people with mild symptoms can carry the infection for up to eight to nine days and “the period can be much longer for those who are seriously ill,” he declared.

Earlier in the day, experts in the disease questioned their Monday statements that transmission of Covid-19 by asymptomatic people is “very rare,” saying that this claim could be problematic for governments trying to lift the quarantines.

Van Kerkhove, who cited studies based on projections of the disease, clarified on Tuesday that some people do not develop symptoms, but they can effectively infect others.

“Some estimates indicate that around 40% of transmissions could have been caused by asymptomatic cases, but they are based on models. So I didn’t include this in my answer yesterday, but I wanted to make sure what I made clear. “

Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s chief emergency expert, explained that the coronavirus strain first detected in Wuhan is housed in the upper respiratory tract, which facilitates transmission by microdroplets compared to other similar viruses, such as SARS or MERS, which are usually installed in the lower tract.

“Now when we look at Covid-19, we have an infectious pathogen that is present in the upper airway, so the viral loads are at their peak by the time the person is just starting to feel bad,” he said.

“That means you could be in a restaurant feeling perfectly fine and have a fever (…) you feel good, you didn’t think about staying home, but that’s the time when your viral load could be quite high,” he explained. (.)