Gilead Sciences shares skyrocketed in the ‘after market’ negotiations on Thursday, after a report detailed partial data on tests with the US remdesivir drug in serious patients with Covid-19

A University of Chicago hospital, participating in a study of the antiviral drug, said it was seeing rapid recovery from fever and respiratory symptoms, with almost all patients being discharged in less than a week, according to the media news site STAT.

Gilead, in an emailed statement, said “the entire data needs to be analyzed to draw conclusions from the experiment”.

UChicago Medicine, also in an email, said that “partial data from an ongoing clinical study are by definition incomplete and should never be used to draw conclusions”.

The university said information from an internal forum for research colleagues about work in progress was released without authorization.

Gilead expects results from its Phase 3 study in patients with Covid-19 later this month, and that additional data from other studies will be available in May.

The University of Chicago is one of 152 sites participating in the Gilead experiment involving critically ill patients with Covid-19, which is “single arm”, which means that it does not measure the drug against a corresponding group of patients treated with placebo.

There are currently no approved treatments for Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has already infected more than 2 million people worldwide.

