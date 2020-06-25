The Chiapas Secretary of Health was criticized after stating that the recovered patients of COVID-19 remain “chafiretes”, in addition to lashing out at a reporter

The Secretary of Health of Chiapas, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, was criticized on social networks after he claimed that patients recovered from coronavirus COVID-19 There are “chafiretes”, in addition to attacking a reporter who questioned the figures of the disease and the lack of supplies in the hospitals of the entity.

After he gives you COVID-19, they say that one does not recover so quickly, one remains half chafirete, then one has to catch the wave to rejoin, “said the state official at a press conference.

The above in response to the delegate of the Red Cross of the entity, who said he received calls from relatives of people with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Cruz Castellanos affirmed that the delegate, who suffered from coronavirus, does not have the correct information, since those who recover “remain half chafiretes“

Subsequently, the Chiapas Secretary of Health He attacked the “absurd questions” made by a journalist who questioned the figures of the agency on the virus, in addition to denouncing the lack of supplies in hospitals.

Interpreting also costs when one does not have a very clear mind on what one is doing, as I see in your case that it was not clear to you that when I spoke here of the decrease in the symptoms that enter the center (…) look at how many entered yesterday , four I am not coming to lie to you, take note, 37 thousand 848 people entered, but watch well so that you will have your head well recorded and record it, so that you don’t come with absurd questions either, ”he asserted.

After criticism of his statements, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos offered a Sorry through a video on social networks, in which he assured that he continues to work to care for the patients of COVID-19 from the Secretariat.

As secretary of health, today I commented on a few words that are not to the liking of many, referring to patients recovering from this disease, for whom I owe a public apology, “he said.

