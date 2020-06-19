We have already told you that both Shopify and Blackberry are working on a coronavirus contact tracking application for the provincial and federal governments.

Canada will use “COVID Alert” so that through Bluetooth, randomly generated codes can be exchanged with users in the same geographical area.

But also the UK government is already in the process of making a similar application.

Ministers awarded contracts of up to 11 million euros to companies to help companies to develop an application with the same characteristics.

Primarily, Matt Hancock, secretary of state for Health and Social Work, ruled out these plans, despite the fact that it had already been tested in Ida Wight and technology from Apple and Google was stepped up.

Now members of parliament will allocate an investment of 11,297,811 euros to retake this app. According to The Independent, the company Zuhlke Engineering received multiple contracts for a total of 6.5 million euros to help develop this technology.

However, it only picked up four percent of Apple’s user contacts, while showing better performance on Android.

The impact of the coronavirus:

On January 11 and 12 of this year, the WHO received information about a new outbreak and reported that studies were underway to take the response measures applied in Wuhan.

Today there are about 8 and a half million confirmed cases worldwide and although it is treatable, there is still no vaccine against it.

With this, different problems have arrived worldwide, from economic to emotional affectations. For example, the World Health Organization notes that the current situation can develop in people from anguish to anxiety.

Even violence has increased, from racial attacks to domestic violence and assaults on health workers. Only in Mexico 25 percent in reports to the police for domestic violence.

This is why applications, in addition to helping to keep track of patients with COVID-19, can also expose them to being the object of these aggressions.

