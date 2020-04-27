Independent deputy asks that the Morelos health secretary be removed.

Star Pedroza

In Morelos, patients with symptoms of COVID19 who enter the General Hospital of Cuernavaca, “José G. Parres”, are required to sign their consent to “no cardiopulmonary resuscitation”, in accordance with what is established in the Operational Plan Covid-19 V1.0 of the Internal Medicine Service of the hospital.

This hospital belongs to the Morelos Health Services (SSM) and It is the most important in the metropolitan area.

The Covid-19 Operational Plan of the Internal Medicine Service is signed by the managers of the hospital and proposes a patient intervention based on six sections: Entry Criteria, Hospitalization Area, Supplies, Discharge and Follow-up Criteria, Responsibility, and Bibliography.

In point eight of the section “entry criteria” it is specified that “all cases of Covid-19 must enter (the hospital) with Consent Sheet under Written information on Cardiopulmonary resuscitation “.

According to a doctor consulted from that hospital whose identity is reserved for fear of reprisals, that means that “in case the condition worsens due to the disease itself and the patient falls into respiratory arrest no resuscitation maneuvers will be performed (…) In short, if you fall unemployed, there is nothing they can do to try to keep you alive. ”

While the cases of patients who do not present “Alarm data” The SOFA scale variable indicates that a sample must be taken to carry out the diagnostic test and send it to your home with medical treatment (Aztromycin 500mg, paracetamol, Lopinarvir).

The aforementioned document was released by José Casas González, an independent deputy from the Morelos Congress, who in the midst of the COVID19 contingency demanded the dismissal of Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, head of the Ministry of Health, from Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco, because the hospitals of the entity do not have supplies or security protocols to care for patients with coronavirus.

Through social networks, the deputy released a video in which he reports that he made a visit to the Cuernavaca general hospital “José G. Parres” and details that he realized that “there are no sanitary filters“There are no specialized areas for the care of people with the coronavirus, there are no antibacterial gel dispensers, the staff lacks mouthguards, special gowns, masks, shoe covers.”

And he highlights that “the gowns used by patients with the coronavirus are being reused, there is no adequate control of the bodies of the deceased, and there is not enough evidence to detect cases of Covid 19“

The tour would have occurred after the deputy, along with other of his counterparts, met with the Secretary of Health, Marco Antonio Cantún Cuevas, who assured that all hospitals they had what it took to face the pandemic.

The deputy assured that Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas “He lies to the people of Morelos.”

For this reason, Casas González called Cuauhtémoc Blanco to remove said Secretary and to the authorities of the General Hospital of Cuernavaca, in addition to requesting him to work for the health of the people of Morelos.