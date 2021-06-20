Covid-19 patients could have Alzheimer’s sequelae

MEXICO CITY. More than a year ago the world knew about Covid-19, despite this today there are still many things that we do not know about the virus, due to this many investigations and studies have been carried out to know how to face this disease and know what provokes.

One of these studies carried out by specialists showed that after overcoming Covid-19, patients could have sequelae such as concentration problems, anxiety and even Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, as research shows that the virus can damage the brain.

Ricardo Hernández Maretínez, an expert from Duke University and UNAM, was a participant in the Neuroscience Club organized by the Faculty of Psychology of the Autonomous University of Mexico, shared that after several investigations the conclusion has been reached that Covid-19 is capable of damaging the brain.

The UNAM issued in a statement that at least ten percent of the people who overcame the coronavirus have memory problems, concentration, high levels of anxiety which have been related to the virus.

Studies conducted between last year and now have shown that the virus attacks the central nervous system.

The virus that causes Covid-19 attaches itself to neurons and nerve cells, which can cause brain hemorrhages.

Ricardo Hernández Martínez recalled that once Covid-19 enters the human body, the virus clings to the airways to reproduce and infect other cells.

Other research carried out by Mukesh Jumar of the University of Georgia, published in the journal Virology, showed that after performing MRI and CT scans on patients recovered from Covid-19 they had cerebral infarcts.

