Covid-19 pandemic response boosts government approval

Response to the covid-19 pandemic drives approval from the Biden government.

Miami World / AP

In the fourth month of his administration, the approval rating for US President Joe Biden is 63%, driven primarily by public support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll released Monday.

Regarding the handling of the pandemic, 71% of Americans approve of the work of the Democratic president, including 47% of Republicans, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The AP-NORC survey also shows a rebound in people’s general optimism about the state of the country: 54% think the United States is on the right track, higher than at any point in AP-NORC surveys conducted since 2017; while 44% think the nation is going astray.

Those positive marks have fueled the confidence of the White House after Biden’s first 100 days at the helm, during which the president secured a $ 1.9 trillion aid package to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus and increased vaccines. against COVID-19 throughout the country. The United States, which leads the world’s death toll from the virus, is now viewed enviously by many countries for its rapid vaccination program and robust vaccine supply.

“We’re turning the corner,” said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

The AP-NORC survey also shows that public concerns about the pandemic are at their lowest level since February 2020, with nearly half saying they are concerned about the coronavirus, compared to about 70% a month earlier.

On the other hand, immigration is among the problems with Biden’s lowest rating. Overall, 43% approve of your handling of the problem, and 54% disapprove. 54% approve of the president’s foreign policy.