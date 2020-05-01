Although the WHO acknowledges that some countries are beginning to evaluate confinement relief measures, it is important that they are “constantly on the lookout for a jump in infections.”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussaid this Friday that the pandemic by Covid-19 still a public health emergency and international concern.

Tedros offered this day a robust defense of his “opportune” actions and the World Health Organization (WHO) when declaring the new coronavirus as an international health emergency in late January.

The declaration of January 30 was made with “enough time for the rest of the world to respond”, because at that time there were only 82 cases of infection and no deaths outside of ChinaTedros said in a virtual meeting with the media at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Tedros noted that the WHO used the days before the declaration of the global emergency to travel to China and learn more about the virus. On the visit, they also reached a “pioneering agreement” with Beijing to send investigators, he added.

When asked about his relations with the United States – WHO’s largest donor, but who suspended its funding after criticizing his handling of the pandemic – Tedros said that “We are in constant contact and working together“

Confirming that the Covid-19 pandemic remains clearly a global health emergency, Tedros said he has “serious concerns about the potential impact ”of the disease “As it begins to accelerate in countries with weaker healthcare systems.”

WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said the agency is seeing troubling increases in Covid-19 cases in Haiti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and northern Nigeria.

Ryan also indicated that, although the WHO recognizes that some countries are beginning to evaluate measures of relief of the confinement, it is important that they are “constantly watch for a jump in infections”And that they should be ready to reinstate some measures if necessary.

Tedros said the WHO “will continue to work with countries and partners to enable essential travel necessary for the pandemic response, humanitarian aid and cargo operations, and for countries to gradually resume normal passenger travel.”

“As we have clearly done from the beginning, we will continue to call countries to implement comprehensive measures packages to find, isolate, examine and treat each case, in addition to following each contact,” he added.

At his daily press conference, Tedros announced that will convene the Covid-19 Emergency Committee again in 90 days, in the face of “serious concerns” about the coronavirus outbreak in countries with weaker health systems.

He asked to establish mechanisms to collect lessons learned from the experiences of places where contagion has been controlled and share the best practices used.

Until this May 1 the number of cases in the world is three million 175 thousand 207 and 224 thousand 172 deaths, according to WHO data.

