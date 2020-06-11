The WHO stated that the COVID-19 pandemic “is accelerating” in Africa, which currently registers more than 200,000 cases and 2,600 deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the pandemic of COVID-19 “Is accelerating” in Africa, which currently registers more than 200 thousand cases and 2,600 deaths since it confirmed its first contagion in mid-February.

“The pandemic it is accelerating: it took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 18 days to go beyond 200,000 cases, ”the WHO said in a statement issued from its continental office in Brazaville.

Ten of the 54 African countries are responsible for the rise in numbers, accounting for almost 80 percent of all cases. More than 70 percent of deaths occur in just five nations: Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan.

South Africa is the most affected country in terms of infections, since it accumulates 25 percent of the total in the continent, with 55 thousand 421 cases and thousand 210 deaths.

More than half of the countries in Africa are experiencing community spread of COVID-19. In many cases, this phenomenon is concentrated in large capitals, but the cases are spreading to the provinces.

“For now, Africa represents only a small fraction of cases worldwide,” where more than 7 million infections, affirmed the WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti.

“But the rate of spread is accelerating. The rapid and early action of African countries has helped keep the numbers down, but constant vigilance is needed to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming health centers“Moeti stressed.

Many countries on the continent were quick to adopt drastic measures to lockdown and public health, such as promoting social distance, good hand hygiene, and testing and tracing contacts of people with COVID-19 to isolate cases.

Governments also expanded the workforce of hospitals and the capabilities of laboratories, while establishing entry point controls in airports and border crossings.

According to the WHO, “these public and social health measures have been effective in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.”

In recent weeks, however, countries began to ease confinements to resume some economic and social activities, given that these measures have had a serious socioeconomic impact.

“Orders to stay home and the closing of markets and businesses have had a high cost, particularly in most vulnerable communities and marginalized, ”Moeti admitted, stressing“ the need to strike a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods ”as a“ key consideration ”.

In the opinion of the UN agency, the flexibility of restrictions it must be a “controlled process” to be combined with extensive screening tests of the coronavirus.

“These steps must be constantly adapted, according to the trends in the figures, and maintained until the pandemic is contained or there is a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 that is accessible to all, “concluded the WHO.

