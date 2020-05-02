According to data from a new mathematical model, COVID-19 pandemic could be reduced by 97% by early June this year in our country, and the first wave of the pandemic could end in September. The estimation was made based on the evolution of the disease so far, and although the data is reliable could be modified if the healthy distancing measures are not maintained for the next few weeks.

We also recommend: How many phases does a pandemic have and which is the most dangerous?

According to the report When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? conducted by the Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) laboratory in Singapore, it is estimated that the pandemic is eliminated by 97% in Mexico by June 10. He also points out that during the period of greatest intensity of the pandemic will be registered approximately 1,200 daily cases, a figure that will begin to decrease on May 9. From that date on, infections will be scarcer, and the first wave of the pandemic is expected to be 99% eliminated by June 22.

The report prepared by DDI estimates that on May 30 the world will be 97% free of coronaviruses, and with the information collected until April 25, it is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic will end worldwide by December 2, 2020.

The study is kept up-to-date with information from 80 countries, and notes that current predictions can be modified according to innumerable factors that come into play. “The models and the information are not entirely faithful to the complex, changing and heterogeneous reality of the different countries. Predictions are uncertain by nature, ”says the research. That is why safety measures should not be ignored now that we have an approximate date for the end of the pandemic, as this could cause a greater number of infections. That’s why you have to stay home until your daily activities return to normal.

.