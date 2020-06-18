The Covid-19 pandemic has not diminished in the country, but it is contained in the privacy of homes, where patients are cared for with the help of doctors who guide them virtually, and only go to a hospital when they present, mainly, the difficulty of breathing, explained the public health specialist, Alejandro Lagos, who ensures that in an hour you can receive up to 30 calls for possible cases.

If the reference to understand the behavior of the pandemic in the country was only the data from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), it seems that it has not hit Nicaragua hard. In three months 1,823 cases have been identified and 64 people have died.

However, independent doctors, including epidemiologists, have warned that official statistics are far from the reality of this epidemic that continues to run without arrest in the national territory.

Pay attention to what happens in the communities

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador explains that it is important for the population to pay attention to what is happening in the communities, and to remember that if they are not taken care of properly, the increase in the epidemic can be reinforced.

He warned that there are some areas such as the Caribbean where cases have increased, in addition to the areas identified as Matagalpa or Managua. The problem is access to information, he maintains. He explains that if research begins in the communities, the people who have died are going to see a significant increase in the mortality of those territories and that it is not due to the seasonal behavior of the country.

Carlos thought he had a common flu. He was not suggested by the SARS-CoV-2, despite the fact that he knows that he must use public transport every day to get to his work center, south of Managua, and therefore, he is exposed.

He felt pain in his throat, itchy; then came the headache and the body. The loss of smell appeared and little by little he did not taste anything again. He had a fever, but it was not so high. He did not go to the hospital and stayed at home under the guidance of a doctor, who told him what to take, but he did warn him that if fatigue appeared due to not being able to breathe, he should go to a medical center, despite his distrust.

Carlos, 30, has been home for more than five days. He always wears masks and has faith that the situation will not get worse. He thinks he had Covid-19 because he lost his taste and smell, and it is one of the key symptoms, also because he is not a person who gets sick often, much less the flu. He is not fully healed yet, so he must still be isolated from his family.

According to the analysis of Dr. Lagos based on the patients he has attended virtually, the reported symptoms have been fever, headache, dry cough and with white phlegm, stuffy nose, throat clearing, chest pain, tiredness, back pain , shortness of breath, which in one way or another demands the use of oxygen, in addition to loss of taste and smell. The doctor explains that because of this situation, the hospitals are seeing themselves a little relieved. “People are sick at home, one hundred percent safe,” said the doctor.

Lagos considers that after the Minsa’s visits to the houses there is the identification of the suspected cases of Covid-19 and his contacts, because “he knows that right now there is a very large incidence in the home,” and this could cost him an increase in the fatality rate. of the new coronavirus.

With the latest data from this Tuesday, June 16, the case-fatality rate stands at 3.5 percent, which is comparable to the Central American average. The doctor deduces that the family outbreaks remain because he himself has confirmed the infection of other members of the nucleus through the 1,254 calls that he attended from citizens who needed health help.

Both doctors agree that the population has strengthened sanitary measures to prevent Covid-19. Now fewer people are seen without masks, and circulation has also decreased during peak hours, they warned. They recommend keeping all preventive measures to avoid getting it.

Many informal workers have to go out to work, but must do so with full protection, doctors say. LAPRENSA / ARCHIVO

No studies, no analysis

The epidemiologist Amador explains that since there is no policy of the rector of health to guarantee a transparent and quality process in the collection of information, what has been done is to go to different means to obtain it. However, there is no standard format, and each one -in the case of doctors- does it in their own way, which limits the power to prepare a standardized database that can have representative information of what happened in the country with the pandemic .

This is one of the direct consequences of the lack of stewardship of the quality of the information of the MINSA during the pandemic, that there was no clear orientation, that a single format for the collection of information should be made that was accessible to everyone, which would allow to do the respective investigations.