A new scientific study found that carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 17% during the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving levels that have not been seen for a long time. It is not surprising that the cessation of a considerable number of human activities around the world due to confinement has had an impact on the environment, although scientists believe that low levels will not be maintained for long.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia, Ingaterra, reported in a new research published in Nature Climate Change the impact that the pandemic has had on the environment. “The confinement of the population has led to drastic changes in energy use and in CO2 emissions,” said Corinne Le Quéré, author of the study and professor at the institution. Global emissions decreased by up to 17%, equivalent to 17 million tons of CO2.

The countries with the most drastic changes were China, the United States and different European countries. Emissions from the use of fuel transport constituted 43%, the same percentage that the industrial sector represents in daily emissions. A drop of this magnitude has not been seen since 2006Although it is great news for the environment, the researchers do not believe that these levels can be maintained for long.

“This drastic decrease is very likely to be temporary, to the extent that they do not reflect structural changes in the economy, in transportation or in energy systems,” said Corinne Le Quér.

That is why experts recommended the use of environmentally friendly transport such as cycling, in addition to recommending short-distance walks. In addition to being good for the planet, it promotes well-being, the scientists stressed.

