Miami, May 12 (EFE News) .- The spread of COVID-19 in Florida on Tuesday surpassed another barrier by confirming that there have been more than 41,000 cases in the state since March 1, of which 1,779 have been fatal.

According to the Department of Health, as of today the cases total 41,923, which means 941 more than on Monday (40,982), and the number of deaths has increased by 44 in the last 24 hours.

Up to 580,316 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state, with a positive result of 7.2%, and there have been 7,418 hospitalizations.

Miami-Dade and Broward continue to be the counties in which the impact of COVID-19 is strongest. The first has accumulated 14,218 cases and 505 deaths, and the second 5,826 cases and 258 deaths.

Compared to Monday, the number of cases has increased by 212 in Miami-Dade and by 82 in Broward, increases higher than those of 24 hours before.

The two southeastern Florida counties are the only ones so far not authorized to enter phase one of the economic revival plan that Governor Ron DeSantis has launched, because the focus of COVID-19 is still burning. .

However, the authorities of both counties are already considering starting the reopening with specific measures to prevent a spike in infections, and a probable date is May 18.

The pressure to reopen as soon as possible is great, especially in Miami-Dade, which is also the county where unemployment caused by the closure of businesses due to COVID-19 has hit hardest in a state whose economy is based mainly on tourism.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down. Wearing a mask is not about protecting yourself, it is about protecting others as well. As our new motto says, I take care of you, and you take care of me.” , wrote the mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Giménez, on social networks in the last hours.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness plans to open the county “with strict security protocols” on May 18, for which he already has the backing of most city authorities in that district.

The list of businesses that could operate from next Monday in Broward includes restaurants, shops, hairdressers, barbershops, manicure centers, drive-ins, and also gyms within residential buildings.

