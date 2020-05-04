Notimex.- Despite the fact that a private laboratory released the COVID-19 tests that were carried out on workers of the Mexico City Metro, authorities reported the results to employees six days later, so some of those detected as carriers lived with those who were diagnosed as negative.

Members of the Zaragoza station workshop of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC-Metro) of the capital, explained that, Once the outbreak was known at the Ciudad Azteca station workshop, on April 22 the test was applied to them and the results were delivered to them until April 30.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

So for eight days they were in contact with workers who tested positive, of whom they know there are 19; Now the workers who tested negative fear they have been infected, as it took authorities six days to report the results.

According to some of the lab results provided by the employees, The tests were carried out in the Olab laboratory, which were released on April 24. The results were delivered to them on the 30th of the month along with a statement signed by Abrham Marciano Toribio, director of personnel administration.

Starting this Wednesday, most of the Zaragoza workshop workers will return to their work; However, they fear that more infections will occur and more cases will appear, as will also the personnel from the “Passenger lounge, Cyclic, Lateral, Under Rack, Breakdown and Kardex (administrative staff) and cleaning” areas, which in general number 230 people. they work in three shifts.

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

Until April 29, the Metro – under the responsibility of Florencia Serranía – reported that a total of 1,500 SARS-CoV2 detection tests had been carried out, 13,000 hygiene kits containing antibacterial gel, gloves, and face masks had been delivered, and permanent monitoring is carried out for the delivery of these to those who so require.

According to an information card, the authorities recognized that there are 91 confirmed Metro employees positive for SARS-COV2, of which around 92 percent are asymptomatic and in home isolation; 13 have already recovered and two lost their lives.