COVID-19 outbreak paralyzes Toyota RAV4 production in North America

Several factories of the Japanese firm have had to stop their activity due to an outbreak of COVID-19 located in the plant of a supplier in Ontario. This has meant stopping production of the Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, as well as the Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h Hybrid in Canada.

Although the number of COVID-19 outbreaks has dropped dramatically in recent months due to the strict rules of distancing and personal hygiene present in practically all developed countries on the globe, the truth is that we are still far from this problem disappearing and its dramatic consequences.

Toyota’s industrial network in Canada has just suffered a severe setback this week precisely due to an outbreak that has affected several workers in its supply chain, since has turned up at a Toyotetsu plant in Simcoe, Ontario. Facilities that are responsible for supplying components to several of the Japanese corporation’s assembly lines in that market.

The Toyotetsu plant in Simcoe, Ontario.

The plant in question is Simcoe, Ontario, where metal elements and structures such as the radiator support, the pillars or the different pedals are manufactured. The outbreak appeared a few days ago and although the company stated in an official statement that 8 workers were affected, before the plant closed a report from the local press raised the number to 10 affected employees.

The closure of these facilities has created a snowball effect that has caused the paralysis of no less than 3 Toyota plants in Canada, which is why several models have seen their production paralyzed these days. The models in question are the Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and Lexus RX 450h Hybrid. The case of the crossover with Toyota emblems is more serious because it is the company’s best-selling model in North America. For this reason, it is assembled in several plants in the United States and Canada.

In principle, the company’s operations in the United States have not been affected, so RAV4 Hybrid assembly continues at the brand’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant. Toyotetsu expects to resume activity in Ontario in a few days, although at the moment there is no specific date for the new opening of the affected facilities.

