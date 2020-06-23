The Chinese authorities consider the outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing “controlled,” thanks to measures taken to contain it, such as mass tests

The Chinese authorities consider that the appearance of cases of COVID-19 directly related to the wholesale food market in Xinfadi, the main one in the city where the outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, is already in its “final stage”.

According to the last official part of the National Health Commission, in China 22 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday, of which the 13 that occurred by local transmission correspond to Beijing.

The outbreak, detected in Xinfadi, the city’s main fresh food market, has so far left 245 confirmed cases, although the authorities already consider it “controlled” thanks to the measures adopted to contain it, such as mass evidence.

As of Monday, 2.34 million Beijing residents have undergone tests, which represents more than 10 percent of the population of the city, where 480 points have already been established to collect the samples.

The deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, Feng Zijian, said Tuesday that if “the incidence curve, the composition and the origin of the cases ”, it can be inferred that infections between people exposed to the market are reaching their“ final stage ”.

However, Feng, quoted by the private news portal Caixin, clarified that some will still continue to be registered infections because infected With direct exposure to the market, they have brought the virus to their communities, although in these cases “the level of transmission is very low.”

“The outbreak because it was detected very early and because control measures had a positive result, so his community spread it was effectively controlled ”, celebrated number two of the aforementioned institution.

Delivery men in the spotlight

More than 100 thousand workers of home delivery services In the Chinese capital, they have undergone coronavirus tests these days, fearing that, because their work takes them from one point to another in the city and they are in contact with many people throughout a single day. , they can become virus spread vectors.

In fact, the official press echoed the confirmed contagion from a delivery man of the Ele.me platform, focused on home delivery, which had made around 50 deliveries in the last few days.

Thus, the authorities have demanded that companies provide training for health security basic to their workers and to provide them with protective equipment against infections such as mouth covers.

Likewise, the business of the sector that do their part in the containment of the disease with measures such as disinfection regulate the premises or control the temperature of your employees.

These dates are being especially busy for delivery people, since until June 18 a discount period was held in the electronic commerce: Between the 11th and 20th of this month, 25 percent more packages were delivered in Beijing than in the same period of the previous year.

An expert from the sector, quoted by the Chinese national radio, suggested to the companies that they establish “teams of emergency response”To be prepared in the event that similar incidents occur again in the future.

