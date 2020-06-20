A total of 1,029 workers have been infected with coronavirus by the outbreak detected in the Toennies slaughterhouse in the town of Guetersloh, in central Germany, according to the latest balance published by the company. This Saturday some 60 people have gathered in front of the slaughterhouse to protest against the company. “We are here to protest because you are stealing people’s rights,” protesters chanted, according to German public television ARD.

Among the banners, slogans such as “Let’s stop the Toennies system” or “Animals are not a commodity”. Police have confirmed that the protest, called by environmental groups including Fridays for Future, has been carried out peacefully.

Local authorities have asked for help to carry out the tests on the more than 5,000 workers and they have asked for the Army’s support, after non-governmental organizations, including the Red Cross, denied them further aid.

This very Friday, the German government has called for containing the outbreaks at the regional level. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health has stated that the objective es interrupt the chain of contagion as quickly as possible, for which he has applauded the decision to carry out mass testing in the Guetersloh district.

A new arrangement also allows for further testing, even without symptoms, in charge of health insurance, as highlighted before pointing out that the Robert Koch Institute maintains contact with health authorities at the local level.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer has thus referred to a “very severe outbreak episode” that must now be brought under control And he added that this case of coronavirus shows that the pandemic has not yet been overcome. Demmer has pointed out that maintaining distance and hygiene rules is important, especially in companies where employees work and share tight spaces.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left 11 fatalities and 601 cases in Germany in the last 24 hours, compared to the 16 deaths and 770 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

With the new data, the balance of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany amounts to 189,135 infected and contagious persons and 8,883 deaths.

Bavaria, with 47,827 infected and 2,566 deaths, is the German state that suffers the greatest damage from the coronavirus. They are followed by North Rhine-Westphalia, 40,372 cases and 1,663 deaths, and Baden-Württemberg, with 35,272 cases and 1,824 deaths.