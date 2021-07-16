COVID-19 Outbreak Among Vaccinated Yankees Players Doesn’t Change Protection Policies In NYC



The season will resume as normal next Tuesday

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

The suspension of the second part of the 2021 Major League Baseball season that would be played this Thursday between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, because six of the The Bronx Bombers tested positive for COVID-19, despite being all vaccinated, woke up concerns in the Big Apple before the advance of the Delta variant and the effectiveness of immunization.

Faced with pressure from some sectors, who demand that masks become mandatory again in all spaces of the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio specified this Friday that they do not have “any plan to change course to the standards ”.

The municipal president concluded that there is no actual movement of hospitalizations or deaths that allows setting alarms.

About the 85% of the Yankees team players are vaccinated, including all those who tested positive for infection.

The Yankees announced Friday that the postponed game between the Yankees and Red Sox will become the first game of a doubleheader of split admission Tuesday, August 17 at 1:05 pm.

Local media highlighted that the little sprout is a good example of what medical experts call “Progress cases”, when fully vaccinated people contract the virus.

Players with confirmed positive tests are pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Three other anonymous players were conducting confirmation tests.

According to spokespersons for this team, the three named players were inoculated with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna.

“Right now, everyone is fine,” said the Yankees general manager, Brian Cashman.

However, CNN cited sources from this team who recalled that earlier this season, eight positive tests were recorded among coaches and travel staff. Of all the infected, fully vaccinated, only one showed symptoms very mild and her condition improved.

“This is evidence that vaccines work to block the development of the disease and avoid complications that can end with death, ”said a public health expert.

At the same time, the authorities of the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) insist that more than 98% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 in 2021, were in unvaccinated people.

“But we can prevent further suffering by injecting ourselves, as COVID-19 vaccines help us build disease-free immunity,” DOHMH Commissioner Dave Chokshi said again.

Given the evidence of these so-called “breakthrough” cases, spokespersons for the vaccine development laboratories put in context that no drug is 100% effective, but medical experts say they are almost 100% effective to keep people out of the hospital and dying.