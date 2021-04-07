Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Boxes of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Ronquieres, Belgium. (Photo. Reuters / Yves Herman)

Covid-19 news

Wednesday April 7

Tuesday April 6

EMA confirms a ‘possible link’ of AstraZeneca vaccine with thrombi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that there is a possible link of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 with the rare formation of clots and thrombi as a potential side effect. However, he continued to recommend its use because the benefits of its application in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic outweigh its risks. The EMA asked those who have received the vaccine to look out for the “rare” possibility of clot formation or a drop in platelets within two weeks of vaccination.

In the United Kingdom, health authorities decided that the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 will not be applied to young people between 18 and 29 years of age, who will be offered an alternative vaccine. (With information from EFE)

Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian vaccine Covaxin

Cofepris authorized the emergency use of the Indian vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Mexico was the first country in Latin America to start vaccinating its population against Covid-19. But, until last week, it had immunized 6% of its 126 million inhabitants, while Argentina and Brazil have vaccinated 10% and Chile more than half of its population. (Reuters)

Second Russian vaccine is 94% effective in older adults, according to developer

The second Russian anticovid vaccine, EpiVacCorona, is 94% effective in older people and provides immunity for at least a year, said Alexandr Semionov, director of the “Véktor” center that developed the preparation. “The use of the vaccine generates effective antibodies in 94% percent of the cases and in the rest it protects against a serious development of the infection,” said Semiónov in statements to the Vesti FM radio station. (EFE)

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine to clot formation

There is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and unusual blood clots in the brain, but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Monday. Tuesday. “In my opinion we can say it now, it is clear that there is a link with the vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction, ”Marco Cavaleri, president of the EMA vaccine evaluation team, told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero when asked about the possible relationship between the injection of AstraZeneca and the cases of thrombi. cerebral.

However, the EMA later clarified that it was still evaluating whether the AstraZeneca vaccine is related to blood clot formation, after Cavaleri claimed there was such a link. The Amsterdam-based agency’s security committee “has not yet reached a conclusion and the examination is ongoing.” stated the EMA in a statement. He added that a decision on the matter will be announced on Wednesday or Thursday. (Reuters and AFP)

Variant “double mutant” that arose in India reached the United States

Researchers at the Stanford University Virology Laboratory reported that they detected in the California region a case of the variant known as “double mutant” of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease Covid-19. “This variant has the L452R mutation that we also found in the Californian strain, as well as another significant mutation, E484Q,” said University spokeswoman Lisa Kim. The “double mutant” variant was first detected in India and has two changes that allow it to adhere more easily to cells.

By May, older adults and teachers will be vaccinated: AMLO

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered that by next May the vaccination of older adults and teachers against Covid-19 will have concluded. During his morning press conference, the president added that he hopes that vaccination for people under 60 years of age will also be underway next month.

Monday April 5

They accuse “montage” in empty vaccination of the elderly

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered that the vaccination described as false on social networks to an older adult in Mexico City could be a “set-up”. In his morning press conference, the president asked that the case be investigated and recalled that the IMSS has already withdrawn the volunteer nurse from vaccination against Covid-19 for older adults. Over the weekend, a video was made viral in which a volunteer nurse is observed pretending to inject an elderly adult in a vaccination center located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, in the country’s capital.

They find the worrying variant ‘Eek’ in most cases in Tokyo hospital

About 70% of coronavirus patients tested at a Tokyo hospital last month carried a mutation known to reduce the protection of vaccines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday. The E484K mutation, nicknamed ‘Eek’ by some scientists, was detected in 10 of the 14 people who tested positive at Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital in March, according to the report. (Reuters)

The ventilator for patients with covid-19 shows its effectiveness and reduces costs

The ventilator that scientists and technologists from several countries managed to design and manufacture for patients with Covid-19 has managed not only to demonstrate its effectiveness, but also to considerably reduce its cost and release the license so that any country can manufacture its own units quickly and easily. The work to get an effective ventilator for patients with Covid-19 began at Princeton University (United States) and at the Gran Sasso Institute of Sciences (Italy), and the research was added by the Center for Energy, Environmental and Environmental Research. Technological (CIEMAT) Spanish and several universities and hospitals in Aragon, Valencia and Madrid. (EFE)