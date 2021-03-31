Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Employees in clean room suits test the procedures for the manufacture of the messenger RNA (mRNA) for the Covid-19 vaccine at the new manufacturing site of the German company BioNTech in Marburg, Germany. (Photo: AFP / Thomas Lohnes

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Covid-19 news

Wednesday March 31

Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective in teens: report

The vaccine from Pfizer and the BioNTech laboratory is 100% effective against Covid-19 disease for adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age. In a report released by both companies in a statement it was detailed that the vaccine generates a “solid” antibody response in this group of young people. According to the president of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, the results open the door for them to request authorization for emergency use from the health authority in the United States. (Reuters)

The executive director of Pfizer considered that with the results obtained it would be possible that vaccination for adolescents of 12 and 15 years could begin before the beginning of the next school year. (Reuters)

German firm BioNTech said on March 30, 2021 that it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year with its US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected. (Photo: AFP / Thomas Lohnes)

Russia registers the first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals

Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals, the country’s agricultural regulator said on Wednesday, after tests showed it generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes and minks. Mass production of the vaccine, called Carnivac-Cov, could begin in April, regulator Rosselkhoznadzor said. (Reuters)

Mexico receives batch with 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines against Covid-19

This morning a batch with 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived at the Mexico City International Airport. The arrival was confirmed by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard. The Sputnik V vaccine will be used in immunization for adults over 60 years of age in the Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero municipalities. In addition, the Government of Mexico announced that another batch will arrive with 145,275 Pfizer vaccines, with which the country will have a stock of more than 13 million doses.

Tuesday March 30

AstraZeneca Vaccine Faces Restrictions in These Countries

Several countries around the world have expressed concern about the risks of clot formation and imposed age restrictions on the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

Canada

The last to do so was Canada with a “precautionary” recommendation that the vaccine not be applied to people under 55 years of age.

Germany

Locally, Berlin and Munich decided to suspend the application of the vaccine to those under 60 years of age, due to new reports of clots in people who received the dose.

Sweden

The Swedish Government decided to resume vaccination with the AstraZeneca dose, but only for people over 65 years of age.

Norway

He maintains his temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine until April 15 to learn more about side effects from clots, bleeding, or low platelets in people under 55 years of age.

Denmark

Here the AstraZeneca vaccine restriction remains in effect for all age groups for the next three weeks. Danish health authorities are seeking more data on side effects reported mainly in Europe.

Finland

The vaccine can only be applied to people over 65 years of age

Iceland

In this country, the health authorities decided to maintain a restriction on the application of the vaccine for people under 70 years of age.

France

The government of President Emmanuel Macron decided that the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be applied to people over 55 years of age.

Spain

The restriction for the application of the vaccine applies to all persons under 65 years of age.

Covid-19 began to spread a month or two before the outbreak in Wuhan: WHO

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, began to spread a month or two before the outbreak was detected in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization noted. New data was released after the draft that the WHO and China group of experts prepared after their 28-day mission in Wuhan, considered the center of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, was made public.

Mexico will receive this week more than 2 million vaccines against Covid-19

This week, the Government of Mexico will receive two shipments with a total of 2.3 million vaccines against Covid-19, confirmed the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard. The chancellor detailed that it is 632,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 500,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines.

Monday March 29

The death toll from Covid-19 in Mexico would be 60% higher, admits the Government

The number of people who died from Covid-19 would be 60% higher than the figure reported by the Ministry of Health until last week. According to the latest figures contained in the most recent Excess Mortality report in Mexico, the number of deaths in Mexico from Covid-19 would be around 321,000 deaths, a figure higher than the 201,429 deaths recorded. According to the data breakdown, from the beginning of the pandemic to February 14, 294,287 people died from Covid-19, while from February 15 to March 27, 27,223 more deaths were added.

Teachers would remain on the Covid-19 vaccination list

Teachers from public and private schools would remain on the vaccination list in Mexico. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that, after finishing the vaccination of older adults, teachers would continue in the national immunization strategy. In his morning press conference, the president considered that “it is urgent to return face-to-face classes.”

WHO: bats see route to another animal in smoke in transmission of Covid-19

A joint study between the WHO and China on the origins of COVID-19 indicated that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that it is “extremely unlikely” that a leak from a laboratory was the cause, The Associated Press reported Monday. The reported findings coincide with what WHO officials have said in the past about their findings following their January-February visit to China. (Reuters)