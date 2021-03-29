Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Civil Protection personnel disinfect a building in Iztapalapa, the mayor’s office with the most deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico City. (Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero)

Covid-19 news

Monday March 29

The death toll from Covid-19 in Mexico would be 60% higher, admits the Government

The number of people who died from Covid-19 would be 60% higher than the figure reported by the Ministry of Health until last week. According to the latest figures contained in the most recent Excess Mortality report in Mexico, the number of deaths in Mexico from Covid-19 would be around 321,000 deaths, a figure higher than the 201,429 deaths recorded. According to the data breakdown, from the beginning of the pandemic to February 14, 294,287 people died of Covid-19, while from February 15 to March 27, 27,223 more deaths were added.

Teachers would continue on the Covid-19 vaccination list

Teachers from public and private schools would remain on the vaccination list in Mexico. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that, after finishing the vaccination of older adults, teachers would continue in the national immunization strategy. In his morning press conference, the president considered that “it is urgent to return face-to-face classes.

WHO: bats see route to another animal in smoke in transmission of Covid-19

A joint study between the WHO and China on the origins of COVID-19 indicated that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that it is “extremely unlikely” that a leak from a laboratory was the cause, The Associated Press reported Monday. The reported findings coincide with what WHO officials have said in the past about their findings following their January-February visit to China. (Reuters)