Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Tuesday July 20

6 recommendations for young people before the rebound

The Ministry of Health issued six recommendations for young people given the rebound in positive cases of Covid-19. The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, warned that the third wave affects young people more, who now have a greater risk of contagion. He said that this is because vaccination privileged protection for people over 50 years of age, formerly the most vulnerable to the virus. The six recommendations are:

If you have symptoms, you should think you have Covid-19 Do not perform the test with blood samples Do not self-medicate Monitor oxygenation If you have difficulty breathing, call 911 Get vaccinated

Do you have these symptoms? Could be the Delta variant

Cofepris remdesivir counterfeit alert

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) warned about the falsification of the drug remdesivir, used in the treatment of Covid-19. In a statement, the agency issued a health alert in which it reported on a notification from the company Gilead Sciences, owner of the health registry and manufacturer of the drug, which detected a counterfeit product in a private hospital in Tampico, Tamaulipas, in northern Mexico. . .

Europe exceed 50 million Covid-19 cases

Europe became the first region in the world to surpass 50 million coronavirus cases, according to a . tally, as the more contagious Delta variant led to a record rise in new daily infections. The region is experiencing one million new infections every eight days and has reported nearly 1.3 million deaths since the pandemic began. (.)

Deaths from Covid-19 in India would be up to 10 times more than the official ones

The real number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in India could be up to ten times higher than the almost 415,000 registered in the official balance, indicated a US research group on Tuesday. The Center for Global Development study estimates that between 3.4 and 4.7 million people died from the virus in this country of 1.3 billion people between the start of the pandemic and June this year. (.)

Monday July 19

Mexico will approve Moderna vaccine

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) will approve Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 “very soon”. “Good news soon, very soon, the Modern vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard posted on his Twitter account. “More and better options for the 2021 vaccination plan,” he added. (.)

England lifts almost all restrictions due to Covid-19

England lifts almost all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday on a day called “Freedom Day” and despite the increase in infections, which worries many scientists and politicians. Covid-19 left more than 128,700 dead in the United Kingdom, where infections have skyrocketed for weeks. The country is the most affected in Europe by number of cases and exceeded 50,000 new infections a day for two days in a row. (.)

Covid-19 sneaks into the Tokyo Olympic Village

After three cases of Covid-19 in the South African soccer team, the Tokyo Olympics on Monday face the delicate treatment of “close contacts”, isolated and closely monitored, but who can continue training. “Even if it is a ‘close contact’, you can still do the minimum necessary to prepare” the largest sporting event in the world (July 23-August 8), summarized Pierre Ducrey, deputy director of the Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) . (.)