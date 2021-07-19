Covid-19 News: We bring you the summary of the most relevant

Covid-19 news

Monday July 19

Mexico will approve Modern vaccine

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) will approve Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 “very soon”. “Good news soon, very soon, the Modern vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard posted on his Twitter account. “More and better options for the 2021 vaccination plan,” he added. (.)

England lifts almost all restrictions due to Covid-19

England lifts almost all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday on a day called “Freedom Day” and despite the increase in infections, which worries many scientists and politicians. Covid-19 left more than 128,700 dead in the United Kingdom, where infections have skyrocketed for weeks. The country is the most affected in Europe by number of cases and exceeded 50,000 new infections daily for two days in a row. (.)

Covid-19 sneaks into the Tokyo Olympic Village

After three cases of Covid-19 in the South African soccer team, the Tokyo Olympics on Monday face the delicate treatment of “close contacts”, isolated and closely monitored, but who can continue training. “Even if it is a ‘close contact’, you can still do the minimum necessary to prepare” the largest sporting event in the world (July 23-August 8), summarized Pierre Ducrey, deputy director of the Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) . (.)